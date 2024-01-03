en English
Business

Navigating the Challenging Landscape: The Office REIT Market in 2024

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:05 am EST
Navigating the Challenging Landscape: The Office REIT Market in 2024

The year 2024 is foreshadowing a challenging time for office real estate investment trusts (REITs), according to industry experts. The once thriving sector, before 2020, is now grappling with the long-term impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. The shift towards remote work has seen office vacancy rates steadily rise over the past three and a half years, with a report by Colliers Canada indicating a rise to 14.1% in the third quarter of the previous year.

The Shift in Work Culture and Office Space Demand

This shift has forced employers to rethink their office space needs, leading many to reduce their real estate holdings to manage costs during a weaker economy. As pointed out by portfolio managers from Purpose Investments and Dynamic Funds, a portion of office demand has likely been permanently lost due to work-from-home trends. The market now stands divided between the ‘haves and have-nots.’

The Opportunity Amidst the Downturn

Despite the downturn, some money managers believe there may be opportunities for long-term investors in the sector, especially when focusing on REITs with strong balance sheets, sufficient liquidity, and solid dividend coverage. However, the recovery of the office REIT sector is dependent on an economic rebound, increased business hiring, and banks’ willingness to lend to office landlords.

Impact on REITs and Dividends

Several REITs have seen significant declines in unit prices since early 2020, and some have even cut or suspended dividends to preserve capital. While the current supply outstrips demand, experts suggest that careful selection of high-quality companies could yield profitable investments over time.

Looking Ahead: A Cautious Approach

Investors are advised to proceed cautiously. The office market is expected to improve when the economy recovers and businesses start hiring again. However, the current imbalance in supply and demand calls for a measured approach. As the industry navigates the challenging landscape, the watchword for 2024 seems to be caution, with a keen eye on the opportunity that lies within high-quality, resilient companies.

Business Economy
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

