Navigating the 2024 Stock Market: Bullish Trends, AI Gold Rush and Investment Outlooks

As we step into the year 2024, the global stock market is demonstrating indications of a protracted bullish trend, defying the potential economic hazards, including the looming threat of a recession. Based on a comprehensive weight-of-the-evidence approach, an evaluation of multiple market indicators has led to this thesis. Between November and December 2023, the market witnessed robust and widespread advances, with a plethora of indicators signaling a bullish trend, commonly referred to as a ‘breadth thrust’.

The Zweig Breadth Indicator

The Breadth Thrust Indicator, also known as the Zweig Breadth Indicator, which is based on the advancing stocks percentage of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), flashed a bullish signal in early November 2023. However, this bullish trend is counterposed against an overbought market confronting significant resistance levels, hinting at possible near-term weakness. This may lead to a market pullback or consolidation, prior to another possible ascent.

The AI Gold Rush in Tech Stocks

In the midst of this, top tech analyst Dan Ives forecasts a 25-35% surge in tech stocks in 2024, propelled by the AI gold rush. The rapid expansion of AI use cases, according to Ives, will have a positive impact on corporate earnings. Surveys indicate that more than half of enterprises envisage 20 or more use cases for Generative AI, while over 80% anticipate 10 or more use cases. Ives recommends investors to navigate the AI boom by sticking with AI-linked tech giants and incorporating pure-play AI companies, cloud software specialists, and cybersecurity plays into their portfolios.

Investment Outlooks and the Indian Market

The majority of investment outlooks from leading banks, advisers, and asset management firms envisage a moderate scenario in 2024, with rising interest rates, a benign economic slowdown, and a pivot to softer central bank policies setting the stage for a late-year rebound. Nevertheless, there are warnings of risks tilted to the downside, with some institutions leaning bearish and others anticipating a Goldilocks economy. The impending US election is viewed as unpredictable, with expectations of volatility. On the other hand, India’s stock market is projected to scale unprecedented highs in 2024, driven by sustained economic expansion. The technology, renewable energy, digital economy, healthcare, infrastructure, electric vehicle, and financial services sectors represent enticing investment opportunities.

In conclusion, while market breadth and sentiment appear bullish, and risk-on securities are outperforming more conservative risk-off securities, the impact of a recession could still lead to a significant plunge in stock prices. The key takeaway for investors is to seek out quality in stocks, diversify across sectors and regions, and seize upon some of the best yields in the fixed-income space. As we navigate the unpredictable waves of the global economy, only time will truly tell which direction we’re headed.