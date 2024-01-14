Navigating Layoffs during the Holiday Season: Expert Advice

In a season that’s traditionally filled with joy and celebrations, layoffs at Citigroup, Etsy, Hasbro, and other companies have cast a shadow over the holidays. The festive cheer has been diluted with anxiety and uncertainty as corporate restructuring sends ripple effects through the workforce. However, this does not necessarily spell doom for the affected employees. There are steps that can be taken to navigate through the aftermath of a job loss, and experts have shared some crucial advice to manage this unfavourable situation.

Breaking the Stigma

Firstly, it’s important to acknowledge that being laid off does not carry the stigma it once did. In fact, it’s become somewhat of a norm in the corporate world, especially in tumultuous times. Despite layoffs, companies continue to hire, even during the holiday season. These opportunities are not just limited to a specific sector, as the job market has seen significant fluctuations since 2020, with over 557,057 jobs cut in the first eight months of 2023.

Action Plan Post-Layoff

Post layoff, the focus should be on establishing a career change plan, identifying new industries of interest, and upskilling as needed. Utilizing holiday events for networking and preparing a statement for those who prefer not to discuss their job loss could be beneficial. It’s crucial to understand the pay schedule, check when the last paycheck will arrive, and file for unemployment benefits promptly due to potential delays in approval.

Negotiating Terms and Managing Finances

Another crucial aspect is understanding the terms of severance and negotiating them, if possible. This is especially true for non-compete clauses, and having an employment lawyer review the terms can be beneficial. Consulting an accountant for managing the tax implications of received funds is advised. For those with a 401(k) loan, it’s essential to check with the retirement plan provider regarding the balance after job loss, as repayment terms can vary.

In conclusion, while layoffs can indeed be a jolt, they also present a chance to reassess one’s career path and explore new opportunities. It’s important to remember that you’re not alone in this journey, and there are resources available to help navigate the road ahead.