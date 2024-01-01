en English
Navigating Financial Adjustments and Property Records in 2024

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:03 pm EST
As the world welcomes 2024, a slew of financial adjustments are unfolding across the United States, impacting everything from paycheck sizes to retirement plans. The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has made sweeping changes to account for inflation, resulting in larger paychecks for many Americans. Adjustments include new tax brackets, increased standard deductions, higher contribution limits for retirement plans, and updated tax withholding tables.

Taking Control of Financial Health

Advice to navigate this complex financial landscape abounds, with experts emphasizing the importance of self-assessment and goal setting. Strategies like setting SMART financial goals and diversifying those goals can help individuals to maintain a positive outlook and invest in personal growth. Budgeting wisely and celebrating financial milestones are also key for welcoming prosperity in 2024.

Significant Social Security Changes

Social Security adjustments are also on the horizon. Beneficiaries can expect a 3.2% cost of living adjustment, an increase in the maximum taxable earnings cap, and a raise in the maximum monthly payout for high earners. In a move to lessen the financial burden on citizens, two states have ceased taxing social security benefits, and the retirement earnings test threshold has been adjusted.

The Impact on Retirement Plans

Retirement account contribution limits are also seeing an overhaul. The employee contribution limit for 401(k) plans, 403(b) plans, most 457 plans, and the Thrift Savings Plan (TSP) is increasing to $23,000 in 2024, up from $22,500 in 2023. The contribution limit for IRAs is also set to rise, from $6,500 in 2023 to $7,000 in 2024. A new provision is also being introduced, allowing for a rollover of up to $35,000 of unused funds from a 529 plan to a Roth IRA.

Changes in the Property Market and Student Aid

Changes extend beyond taxes and retirement, touching other aspects of life as well. The property market witnessed a staggering $40 million home transaction, setting a suburb record. Meanwhile, the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) for the 2024-25 academic year has been delayed, causing potential difficulties for students and families trying to secure financial aid offers.

These multifaceted changes represent a challenging yet promising financial landscape as we make our way into 2024. Whether it’s reevaluating retirement strategies or navigating new tax laws, the new year presents a fresh opportunity to enhance personal financial health and prosperity.

