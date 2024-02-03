Namibia's Debt Landscape: A Surge in Household and Corporate Debt Amidst Financial Sector Recovery

December 2023 saw a significant rise in Namibia's household debt, mounting to N$66.8 billion from N$64.7 billion in the previous year. Corporate debt also experienced an escalation, albeit slightly, to N$45.9 billion from N$45.8 billion recorded in December 2022. Non-resident debt, too, followed the upward trend, surging to N$7.9 billion from N$7.6 billion.

Rallying Financial Services Sector

Simonis Storm Securities, a firm specializing in economic analysis, reported a resurgence in Namibia's financial services sector. The sector experienced a 3.7% year-on-year growth in the third quarter of 2023, primarily led by the banking and insurance subsectors. However, this positive development was somewhat eclipsed by the private sector's credit uptake that averaged at a lowly 2.4% in 2023, compared to 3.6% in 2022.

Household vs Corporate Credit Growth

The household sector credit growth averaged 4.7% year-on-year. In stark contrast, the corporate sector credit growth declined, averaging -0.7% year-on-year. The deceleration in corporate credit growth was attributed to diminished demand and increased repayments across various sectors. Nevertheless, the installment and leasing corporate credit category demonstrated a robust 21.6% year-on-year growth.

Slowdown in Credit Extension

Household credit extension also decelerated to 3% year-on-year in December 2023, with the 'other loans and advances' category registering only a marginal increase. However, household overdraft credit uptake witnessed a surge, soaring to 14.7% year-on-year.

Non-Resident Debt and Banking Industry

In terms of non-resident debt, the increase in credit uptake was fueled by foreign direct investments and activities such as mining explorations and renewable energy projects. Meanwhile, the liquidity position of the banking industry in Namibia saw an improvement, with cash balances escalating to N$7.7 billion in December 2023.