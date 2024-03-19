Naftogaz Group Boosts Ukraine's Economy with Significant Tax Contributions and Expands EU Gas Trade

Amid a challenging geopolitical landscape, Naftogaz Group has emerged as a pivotal player in Ukraine's economic resilience and energy security. Reporting over Hr 5 billion in tax payments for February 2024 and facilitating significant gas trade volumes with the European Union, the state-owned enterprise is at the forefront of bolstering Ukraine's fiscal stability and reinforcing its role in the regional energy market.

Unprecedented Fiscal Contributions

On March 15, Naftogaz Group declared its payment of Hr 5.3 billion ($135.4 million) in taxes for February 2024, marking a notable 17.8% increase from the previous year. This contribution includes Hr 4.8 billion ($122.6 million) to the state budget and Hr 500 million ($12.8 million) to local budgets. The cumulative tax payments by the Group since the start of 2024 have reached an impressive Hr 11.4 billion ($291.1 million), showcasing the organization's significant role in supporting Ukraine's economic infrastructure during turbulent times.

Strengthening Energy Ties with the EU

The Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine (GTSOU) reported that over 60 million cubic meters of gas were transported to Ukraine in January and February 2024, primarily through short haul mode. This development is part of Naftogaz's strategic initiative to increase gas storage to 4 billion cubic meters in 2024, up from 2.5 billion cubic meters stored by foreign traders and energy companies in 2023. By offering up to 10 billion cubic meters of storage capacity to foreign customers, Ukraine is cementing its position as a critical player in Europe's energy landscape, providing reliable storage solutions amidst the ongoing energy challenges.

Expanding Global Partnerships

In addition to bolstering its ties with the EU, Naftogaz is also expanding its global footprint. The United Mining and Chemical Company (UMCC), a subsidiary, has signed contracts to deliver 80,000 metric tons of minerals to EU companies in Italy, Spain, and Germany in the last two quarters. This move is part of UMCC's plan to deliver 200,000 metric tons in 2024, highlighting the company's ambition to become a key supplier of raw materials in the European market. UMCC's strategic partnerships with companies in the U.S. and the Czech Republic further underscore the Group's global trade aspirations.

As Naftogaz Group continues to navigate the complexities of the international energy market, its contributions to Ukraine's economy and its expanding role in global trade underscore the organization's resilience and strategic importance. The Group's efforts not only bolster Ukraine's fiscal health but also enhance its energy security, demonstrating a steadfast commitment to national and regional stability.