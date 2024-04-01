NABMON Demands Lower Cement Import Duties to Boost Nigeria's Building Sector

The National Association of Block Moulders of Nigeria (NABMON) has pressed the Federal Government for a significant reduction in import duties on components used in cement manufacturing. This move, according to NABMON President Mr. Adesegun Banjoko, is essential to make cement more affordable in Nigeria and to invite more foreign investment into the sector. With cement prices hovering between N7,000 and N8,000 per bag, the cost is deemed prohibitive for many Nigerians, impacting the construction industry and the economy at large.

Advertisment

High Prices and the Call for Government Action

In the light of negotiations that resulted in a temporary price range agreement for cement in February, the NABMON has voiced concerns that the agreed-upon prices are still too steep. Mr. Banjoko's statement emphasized the necessity for the government to fulfill its promises to alleviate industry challenges and to consider opening the borders to increase supply as a means to drive prices down. He stressed the importance of reducing import duties on cement manufacturing components and encouraging the entry of global investors to foster competitive pricing.

Combating Cement Smuggling and Expanding Production

Advertisment

Mr. Banjoko also highlighted the issue of cement smuggling to neighbouring countries, urging the government to take measures to dissuade such practices. He pointed out the disparity between Nigeria and South Africa in terms of cement production facilities, with Nigeria lagging despite its larger population and presumably higher demand. Investing in the construction of more cement factories within Nigeria, he argued, would not only meet domestic demand but could also position Nigeria as a potential exporter in the African market.

Optimism Towards Alternative Cement Materials

Amid these challenges, there is a silver lining with ongoing research into alternative materials for cement production. Mr. Banjoko expressed optimism about the potential of these research efforts to yield cheaper and quality alternatives to traditional cement. This could revolutionize the building materials market in Nigeria, making construction more affordable and sustainable. The involvement of research institutes and universities in this endeavor underscores the collaborative effort towards innovation in the sector.

The call by NABMON for reduced import duties and increased investment in the cement manufacturing sector highlights a critical juncture for Nigeria's building industry. With the right policies and support, there is potential for significant improvement in affordability and availability of cement, which could spur growth in construction and related industries. The ongoing research into alternative cement materials also represents a promising avenue for innovation, potentially setting the stage for Nigeria to emerge as a leader in sustainable building practices in Africa.