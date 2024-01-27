Muscat Stock Exchange Sees Trading Surge Amid Market Value Decline

The Muscat Stock Exchange (MSX) recently experienced a noteworthy surge in trading value, despite experiencing a decline in market value. Last week, the total trading value reached OMR20.9 million, marking a significant 30.6 percent growth from the previous week's OMR16 million. In contrast, the market value fell by OMR90 million, landing at OMR23.83 billion.

Driving Forces Behind the Surge

The boost in trading value was primarily propelled by the shares of OQ Gas Networks, Omantel, Bank Muscat, Abraj Energy Services, and Sohar International Bank. Together, these entities contributed to 65 percent of the total trading volume. OQ Gas Networks took the lead, accounting for 20 percent with OMR4.1 million in trading value.

Increased Deal Execution

Simultaneously, the number of executed deals saw a considerable upturn of 38 percent, rising from 3,557 to 4,915. More than half of these transactions were made up by OQ Gas Networks and Abraj Energy Services. The share prices for both companies increased over the week, with Abraaj's shares leaping by 16 baisas to 318 baisas, and OQ Gas Networks' shares rising by one baisa to 150 baisas.

Market Value Decline despite Trading Uptick

Despite this positive trading activity, the market value of MSX observed a weekly decline, influenced by a significant OMR100 million drop in the bond and sukuk market, which closed at OMR4.29 billion. The trading week saw mixed results for individual securities, with 26 securities experiencing price increases, 27 witnessing declines, and 23 remaining unchanged. Oman and Emirates Holding Company's shares saw the highest increase at 17 percent, while Al Suwadi Energy shares faced the most significant drop, falling by 9 percent.