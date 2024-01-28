Multan Citizens Demand Relief Amid Soaring Gas Prices

In the bustling city of Multan, a palpable wave of distress has washed over the citizens. The culprit? A staggering increase in gas prices that threatens to destabilize the fragile ecosystem of their daily lives.

The residents, among them Muhammad Rashid, Saad Qureshi, Salman Jandran, and Ayesha Saleem, find themselves wading through uncharted waters as they grapple with towering utility bills, a stark contrast to the manageable numbers they had grown accustomed to.

From Manageable to Unmanageable

Multan, a city known for its rich cultural heritage, is now making headlines for an alarming reason. The gas bills that were once a tolerable Rs 250 have now skyrocketed to over Rs 1500, a six-fold increase. The gravity of the situation is best encapsulated by the plight of Ayesha Saleem's family, who were met with a staggering Rs 20,000 bill for the month of December. The jump in costs has left many families scrambling to adjust their household budgets, and the low gas pressure, a byproduct of these price hikes, has further exacerbated their woes.

The Underlying Factors

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has put forth a hefty 41% increase in gas prices, a move that is poised to receive government approval. This comes on the heels of a 400% surge in gas prices over the past year, sparking a maelstrom of debates and concerns across the nation. The newly implemented tariff structure, which segregates domestic consumers into non-protected and protected groups, has intensified the strain on non-protected consumers who are more likely to bear the brunt of the proposed 41% price hike.

A Cry for Relief

The citizens' outcry is a desperate plea for immediate government intervention. They are seeking relief measures to alleviate the financial burden that these soaring gas prices have imposed. The government's silence or inaction, they fear, will only fuel the flames of an already volatile situation. In the face of these mounting challenges, the resilience and unity of the Multan residents shine through as they rally together, their collective voices echoing their demand for change.