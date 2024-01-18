Motel One Glasgow Honoured with Prestigious Green Key Award

In a remarkable achievement, Motel One Glasgow has been bestowed with the esteemed Green Key award, a recognition granted to tourism establishments displaying a strong commitment to environmental responsibility. The accolade comes on the heels of a successful audit conducted by Keep Scotland Beautiful, a leading environmental charity in Scotland.

Green Key: A Benchmark for Sustainability

Established in 1994, the Green Key program has emerged as a significant standard for sustainability within the tourism sector. With this recognition, Motel One Glasgow joins the ranks of other eminent Scottish establishments, as well as thousands of establishments worldwide, that proudly bear this distinction.

A Catalyst for Sustainable Tourism

Barry Fisher, the CEO of Keep Scotland Beautiful, extended his congratulations to the awardees, underscoring their pivotal role in promoting sustainable tourism. In the same vein, Jury Riddell Graham, a member of the independent National Green Key, urged other businesses in the Scottish tourism sector to emulate this framework as a blueprint for attaining environmental excellence.

The Green Key award is renowned not merely for acknowledging establishments' green initiatives, but also for offering comprehensive audits and additional support to aid establishments in making further environmental enhancements. It thus stands as a testament to an establishment's commitment towards building a sustainable future.