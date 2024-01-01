en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Economy

Mortgage Rate Lock: The Phenomenon Stalling the Housing Market

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 1, 2024 at 1:52 pm EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 3:33 pm EST
Mortgage Rate Lock: The Phenomenon Stalling the Housing Market

The year 2023 witnessed a significant shift in the housing market largely due to a phenomenon known as the “mortgage rate lock in effect.” Under this scenario, a vast majority of homeowners, approximately 85%, have chosen to retain their properties, benefiting from the low mortgage interest rates they secured during the pandemic. This reluctance to sell has resulted in a bottleneck in the housing market, manifesting in reduced inventory levels and a decline in home sales. This trend has been noted by various industry experts and institutions, including Freddie Mac, the National Association of Realtors (NAR), and influential real estate analysts such as Lawrence Yun and Danielle Hale. Online platforms like Realtor.com and First American also acknowledge the challenges brought on by this rate lock in effect.

Mortgage Rate Lock: A Pandemic Hangover

This mortgage rate lock in effect is a testament to the long-lasting impacts of the pandemic on the housing market. Homeowners, enjoying rates below 5%, are simply not incentivized to sell and potentially face higher rates on a new mortgage. This situation suggests that until mortgage rates become more favorable, or other compelling reasons for homeowners to sell emerge, this market stagnation may continue.

Regional Impacts of the Mortgage Rate Lock

Regions like Nigeria, Seattle, and central Connecticut have been significantly impacted by this trend. In Nigeria, the real estate sector faced considerable challenges in 2023, including foreign exchange fluctuations and the removal of subsidies. These led to stagnation and uncertainty, impacting decision-making and resulting in minimal activity and hesitant investors. Seattle’s real estate market also stagnated, with home prices holding steady and commercial real estate projects on hold due to rising mortgage rates and the shift to remote work. Furthermore, in central Connecticut, despite a boom in apartment construction, challenges in the real estate and development markets could become more prominent in 2024 due to construction inflation and high interest rates.

The Future of the Housing Market

Experts project a cautious optimism for 2024. In Seattle, home prices are expected to increase slightly, and rents are likely to start climbing due to fewer new apartments hitting the market. In Connecticut, apartment construction continues to be the heart of housing growth, driving city revivals despite recent challenges. However, the overarching influence of the mortgage rate lock effect remains, casting a long shadow over the housing market’s future until more favorable conditions emerge.

0
Economy
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Nigeria's Fiscal Reforms: President Tinubu Signs Supplementary Budget, Securitizes 'Ways and Means'

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

2023: A Year of Resilience and Fluctuations in the Global Economy

By Ebenezer Mensah

2024 X Corp Makes Headlines: A Corporation to Watch in 2024

By Geeta Pillai

RBI Enhances Bulk Deposit Limit for Urban Cooperative Banks in Tier 3 and 4 Cities

By Rafia Tasleem

U.S. Virgin Islands Embarks on an Ambitious Economic Development Proje ...
@Economy · 27 mins
U.S. Virgin Islands Embarks on an Ambitious Economic Development Proje ...
heart comment 0
Navigating Financial Adjustments and Property Records in 2024

By BNN Correspondents

Navigating Financial Adjustments and Property Records in 2024
Sydney Government’s Relief Plan: A New Dawn for Over Half a Million Drivers

By Geeta Pillai

Sydney Government's Relief Plan: A New Dawn for Over Half a Million Drivers
Anthony Mukwita Advocates for Ambitious GDP Growth to Combat Poverty in Zambia

By BNN Correspondents

Anthony Mukwita Advocates for Ambitious GDP Growth to Combat Poverty in Zambia
Nigeria Set to Revoke More Mining Licenses in 2024, Focuses on Value Addition

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Nigeria Set to Revoke More Mining Licenses in 2024, Focuses on Value Addition
Latest Headlines
World News
Nigeria's Fiscal Reforms: President Tinubu Signs Supplementary Budget, Securitizes 'Ways and Means'
8 mins
Nigeria's Fiscal Reforms: President Tinubu Signs Supplementary Budget, Securitizes 'Ways and Means'
Nigeria's APC Needs N100 Billion Annual Budget, Says Former Vice Chairman
9 mins
Nigeria's APC Needs N100 Billion Annual Budget, Says Former Vice Chairman
New Year, New Habits: Simple and Practical Improvements for Daily Life
14 mins
New Year, New Habits: Simple and Practical Improvements for Daily Life
Manila Hospital Reports Decrease in New Year's Day Births Despite Joyous Celebrations
17 mins
Manila Hospital Reports Decrease in New Year's Day Births Despite Joyous Celebrations
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
17 mins
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
AFL Players at Crossroads: 2024 Marks Decisive Year for Fremantle and West Coast
17 mins
AFL Players at Crossroads: 2024 Marks Decisive Year for Fremantle and West Coast
Exploring New Frontiers: Obesity Drugs in the Fight Against Alcohol Use Disorder
17 mins
Exploring New Frontiers: Obesity Drugs in the Fight Against Alcohol Use Disorder
Imran Khan and PTI Face Disqualification from Pakistan's Upcoming Elections
18 mins
Imran Khan and PTI Face Disqualification from Pakistan's Upcoming Elections
Sarah Ferguson's Resilient Journey Through 2023: Triumph Over Cancer and New Beginnings
18 mins
Sarah Ferguson's Resilient Journey Through 2023: Triumph Over Cancer and New Beginnings
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
17 mins
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
29 mins
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
51 mins
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
53 mins
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
A Harmonious Blend of Joy and Concern: New Year Celebrations Around the World
2 hours
A Harmonious Blend of Joy and Concern: New Year Celebrations Around the World
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024
2 hours
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024
Teenage Athlete Luke Littler Shines in World Championship 2024
2 hours
Teenage Athlete Luke Littler Shines in World Championship 2024
CGTN News: A Chinese Lens on Global Affairs
2 hours
CGTN News: A Chinese Lens on Global Affairs
Queen Margrethe II's Abdication: A Look at Notable Abdications in Recent History
2 hours
Queen Margrethe II's Abdication: A Look at Notable Abdications in Recent History

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app