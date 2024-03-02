Moody's Analysis Highlights Fiscal Challenges Under Sheinbaum's Potential Presidency

The recent analysis by Moody's sheds light on the potential fiscal limitations of Claudia Sheinbaum's administration, emphasizing the crucial role Congress will play in shaping public policy. The rating agency predicts minimal changes in public policies if Sheinbaum, representing Morena, secures the presidency. However, it notes that the administration's flexibility will largely depend on the congressional composition, hinting at a probable fiscal constraint due to Pemex's financial demands.

Advertisment

Economic Outlook and Fiscal Challenges

Moody's analysis, titled "Macroeconomic Outlook: Global 2024," outlines an anticipated solid economic growth for Mexico, buoyed by strong real wage increases and election-related expenditures. Nonetheless, it projects a deceleration in growth to 2.2 percent in 2024 from the 3.2 percent recorded in the previous year. The fiscal stance is expected to weaken, particularly due to the government's unwavering financial backing of Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex), which faces escalating cash requirements amidst deteriorating public finances.

Nearshoring's Continued Benefit with Caveats

Advertisment

The rating agency remains optimistic about the continued benefits of nearshoring for Mexico, anticipating it to support growth above the country's 2 percent potential into the next year. This outlook aligns with the strategic partnership between Texas and Mexico aimed at enhancing border competitiveness through investment and infrastructure development. However, Moody's cautions that structural deficiencies, policy hurdles, and water scarcity in industrial zones near the U.S. border may limit the full realization of nearshoring benefits.

Implications for Sheinbaum's Administration

The assessment by Moody's underlines significant challenges for Sheinbaum's potential administration, particularly in navigating fiscal constraints while aspiring for policy reforms. The outcome of the upcoming elections, especially the composition of Congress, will play a pivotal role in determining the administration's ability to support Pemex without compromising fiscal health. As Mexico continues to leverage nearshoring advantages, addressing infrastructural and policy barriers will be crucial for sustaining economic growth and achieving fiscal stability.