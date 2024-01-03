Montenegro’s Parliament Approves 2024 Budget, Projects 3.1% Fiscal Deficit

In a decisive move, Montenegro’s parliament has approved the state budget for 2024, projecting a fiscal deficit of 3.1% of the estimated Gross Domestic Product (GDP). The budget, with a majority vote of 46 to 18, was passed in the 81-seat assembly. This new financial plan anticipates a significant surge in both revenues and expenditures compared to the preceding year.

The Uptick in Revenue and Expenditure

The 2024 budget outlines a hopeful financial year for Montenegro, with revenues expected to rise by a substantial 12.2% to 2.717 billion euros. Meanwhile, expenditures are projected to grow by nearly the same margin, at 11.9%, reaching a total of 2.952 billion euros. This financial blueprint aligns with the country’s economic strategy, aiming for a balance between revenue intake and expenditure outflow.

Economic Growth Projection

Amid these budgetary plans, the economic growth for Montenegro has been projected at a promising 3.8% for the year 2024. This optimistic forecast comes on the heels of a budget deficit in 2022, which amounted to a substantial 275 million euros, representing 5.1% of the country’s GDP.

Looking Ahead

The new budget serves as a roadmap for Montenegro’s fiscal direction in 2024, indicating an expected upswing in revenue and planned increases in expenditure. These figures suggest the country’s government is confident in the nation’s economic recovery and growth. While it’s too early to predict the exact outcome, the approved budget offers a glimpse into the country’s anticipated economic trajectory for 2024.