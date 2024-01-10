Mongolia’s Resilient Economy: A Review of 2023 Performance

In an era where the global economy is reeling under the weight of the pandemic’s aftermath, Mongolia’s economic performance in 2023 has emerged as a beacon of resilience and possibility. The landlocked Asian nation, famed for its vast steppes and nomadic culture, has registered significant improvements in its economic indices throughout 2023, compared to the preceding year.

Rising Profits in Capital Account

The capital account, a reflection of the changes in the ownership of Mongolia’s national assets, recorded a profit of $116.14 million from January to December 2023. This upward swing in the capital account underscores the country’s growing strength in managing its assets, even as the world grapples with economic uncertainties.

Impressive Balance of Payments Outcome

The Bank of Mongolia reported an impressive balance of payments profit, which reached $963.5 million by the end of November 2023. This figure overshadows the 2022 numbers by a staggering 2.2 times. The previous year saw a deficit of $1.19 billion at the same point, marking this year’s performance as a significant turnaround. The current account, with a contribution of $481 million, played a vital role in this positive outcome, largely propelled by a boost in foreign trade and a marked increase in exports of basic raw materials.

Service and Goods Account Performances

The goods account, a record of the country’s trade in tangible products, yielded a remarkable $4 billion profit. On the other hand, the service account marked a loss reduction to $2.37 billion, a promising development attributed to a rise in foreign tourism. Mongolia’s expenses in transport, travel, and other services stood at $745 million, $634 million, and $990 million, respectively.

Despite these significant gains, the capital account’s earnings saw a slight decrease of about 16% from the previous year’s corresponding period. This dip can be attributed to bond payments made by Mongolia’s government and the Development Bank in 2023.

Foreign Direct Investments and Financial Outflows

The financial account, on the other hand, experienced a $620.31 million outflow. However, foreign direct investments in the country, particularly in the Oyu Tolgoi mining project, reached $1.29 billion from January to November 2023. This underlines the significant role of foreign investment in shaping Mongolia’s economic landscape.

In conclusion, Mongolia’s economic performance in 2023 has showcased a significant upward trend. Despite global economic headwinds, the nation has managed to strengthen key aspects of its economy, thanks to robust foreign trade, increased exports, and substantial foreign investments. These positive indicators bode well for Mongolia’s continued economic resilience and growth in the years to come.