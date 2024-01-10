en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Mongolia’s Resilient Economy: A Review of 2023 Performance

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:18 am EST
Mongolia’s Resilient Economy: A Review of 2023 Performance

In an era where the global economy is reeling under the weight of the pandemic’s aftermath, Mongolia’s economic performance in 2023 has emerged as a beacon of resilience and possibility. The landlocked Asian nation, famed for its vast steppes and nomadic culture, has registered significant improvements in its economic indices throughout 2023, compared to the preceding year.

Rising Profits in Capital Account

The capital account, a reflection of the changes in the ownership of Mongolia’s national assets, recorded a profit of $116.14 million from January to December 2023. This upward swing in the capital account underscores the country’s growing strength in managing its assets, even as the world grapples with economic uncertainties.

Impressive Balance of Payments Outcome

The Bank of Mongolia reported an impressive balance of payments profit, which reached $963.5 million by the end of November 2023. This figure overshadows the 2022 numbers by a staggering 2.2 times. The previous year saw a deficit of $1.19 billion at the same point, marking this year’s performance as a significant turnaround. The current account, with a contribution of $481 million, played a vital role in this positive outcome, largely propelled by a boost in foreign trade and a marked increase in exports of basic raw materials.

Service and Goods Account Performances

The goods account, a record of the country’s trade in tangible products, yielded a remarkable $4 billion profit. On the other hand, the service account marked a loss reduction to $2.37 billion, a promising development attributed to a rise in foreign tourism. Mongolia’s expenses in transport, travel, and other services stood at $745 million, $634 million, and $990 million, respectively.

Despite these significant gains, the capital account’s earnings saw a slight decrease of about 16% from the previous year’s corresponding period. This dip can be attributed to bond payments made by Mongolia’s government and the Development Bank in 2023.

Foreign Direct Investments and Financial Outflows

The financial account, on the other hand, experienced a $620.31 million outflow. However, foreign direct investments in the country, particularly in the Oyu Tolgoi mining project, reached $1.29 billion from January to November 2023. This underlines the significant role of foreign investment in shaping Mongolia’s economic landscape.

In conclusion, Mongolia’s economic performance in 2023 has showcased a significant upward trend. Despite global economic headwinds, the nation has managed to strengthen key aspects of its economy, thanks to robust foreign trade, increased exports, and substantial foreign investments. These positive indicators bode well for Mongolia’s continued economic resilience and growth in the years to come.

0
Business Economy Mongolia
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
3 mins ago
OreVital Labs Unveils Topical Peptide Creams: A Quantum Leap in Transdermal Solutions
OreVital Labs, a renowned pioneer in the field of transdermal solutions, has launched a groundbreaking line of topical peptide creams. The products, available through Pennsylvania Dealer Soul Spirit Salt Spa n Wellness, offer a non-invasive alternative to traditional injection or oral consumption methods, ensuring peptides and minerals are delivered directly into the body’s tissues and
OreVital Labs Unveils Topical Peptide Creams: A Quantum Leap in Transdermal Solutions
India Bolsters MGNREGS Budget; PM Modi Advocates Global Investment
6 mins ago
India Bolsters MGNREGS Budget; PM Modi Advocates Global Investment
Walmart+ Campaign with Andy Cohen Aims to Keep New Year Resolutions Alive
8 mins ago
Walmart+ Campaign with Andy Cohen Aims to Keep New Year Resolutions Alive
Broadcom's Termination of VMware Partner Program Spurs Industry Concerns
4 mins ago
Broadcom's Termination of VMware Partner Program Spurs Industry Concerns
Vinati Organics Shows Signs of Growth Despite Decline in Total Income
4 mins ago
Vinati Organics Shows Signs of Growth Despite Decline in Total Income
Delta Corp Reports Impact of Higher GST on Q3 Results, Looks Forward to Q4 Revival
6 mins ago
Delta Corp Reports Impact of Higher GST on Q3 Results, Looks Forward to Q4 Revival
Latest Headlines
World News
Thrills and Triumphs in High School Boys' Hockey Games
27 seconds
Thrills and Triumphs in High School Boys' Hockey Games
Petaluma Activists Draft Resolution for Gaza Ceasefire Amid Israeli-Palestinian Conflict
53 seconds
Petaluma Activists Draft Resolution for Gaza Ceasefire Amid Israeli-Palestinian Conflict
Boys' High School Basketball: A Showcase of Talent and Competitive Spirit
1 min
Boys' High School Basketball: A Showcase of Talent and Competitive Spirit
Sri Lankan Government Actively Addresses 'Aswesuma' Welfare Scheme Concerns
1 min
Sri Lankan Government Actively Addresses 'Aswesuma' Welfare Scheme Concerns
High School Girls' Basketball: Teams Secure Victories Across Regions and Tournaments
2 mins
High School Girls' Basketball: Teams Secure Victories Across Regions and Tournaments
Cricket West Indies Faces Challenging Future Amid Growing US Influence
2 mins
Cricket West Indies Faces Challenging Future Amid Growing US Influence
OreVital Labs Unveils Topical Peptide Creams: A Quantum Leap in Transdermal Solutions
3 mins
OreVital Labs Unveils Topical Peptide Creams: A Quantum Leap in Transdermal Solutions
Richmond Clinches Narrow Victory Over Loyola Chicago in Tightly Contested Basketball Game
3 mins
Richmond Clinches Narrow Victory Over Loyola Chicago in Tightly Contested Basketball Game
Boise State Triumphs over Colorado State in Thrilling College Basketball Game
3 mins
Boise State Triumphs over Colorado State in Thrilling College Basketball Game
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
34 mins
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
4 hours
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
4 hours
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
4 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
6 hours
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
Basel III Framework: A Kaleidoscope of Financial Sector Perspectives
6 hours
Basel III Framework: A Kaleidoscope of Financial Sector Perspectives
BGSU Innovates Campus Retail with Amazon's Just Walk Out Technology
7 hours
BGSU Innovates Campus Retail with Amazon's Just Walk Out Technology
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Urgent Call for Climate Action
8 hours
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Urgent Call for Climate Action
Google's SEO Updates: Unraveling the Impact on Search Rankings and Online Visibility
8 hours
Google's SEO Updates: Unraveling the Impact on Search Rankings and Online Visibility

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app