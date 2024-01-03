en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Asia

Mongolia Announces 20% Minimum Wage Increase for 2024

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:11 am EST
Mongolia Announces 20% Minimum Wage Increase for 2024

In a decisive move towards economic welfare, the Mongolian government has announced a 20 percent increase in the country’s monthly minimum wage. The revised wage, set to take effect in 2024, will raise the bar to 660,000 Mongolian tugriks, equivalent to approximately 193 U.S. dollars. This information comes from local media reports, referencing a declaration from Mongolia’s Ministry of Labor and Social Protection.

The Impact on Mongolian Workforce

With a population exceeding 3.4 million, Mongolia boasts approximately 1.1 million officially registered employees. Current data indicates that over 10 percent of these employees receive salaries at the minimum wage level, as provided by the National Statistics Office. The impending wage increase is expected to uplift this significant portion of the workforce, especially those struggling on the lowest income rungs.

Comparative Analysis with Global Standards

As a point of comparison, the state of Washington is also set to increase its minimum wage in 2024, to $16.28 an hour. This adjustment will position it as the state with the highest minimum wage in the United States. Moreover, several cities within Washington state, notably Seattle, mandate even higher minimum wages, with the city’s limit set at $18.69 an hour. Furthermore, the state’s agricultural workers will experience a new 40-hour workweek norm and will be eligible for overtime pay from January 1, 2024.

A Step Towards Economic Empowerment

This wage increase is a critical part of Mongolia’s broader efforts to improve the economic welfare of its citizens. The implications of this move extend beyond immediate financial relief for low-income workers. It represents a commitment by the Mongolian government to invest in its people, recognizing that a robust and financially secure workforce is the bedrock of a thriving economy.

0
Asia Economy
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Dalai Lama Offers Prayers and Suggests Spiritual Support to Japan Following Earthquake

By BNN Correspondents

Changi Airport's 'Shall We Just Go?' Campaign Promotes Spontaneous Travel

By BNN Correspondents

Apple Suppliers Suffer a Blow in Asian Markets Following Barclays Downgrade

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Solar PV Industry Grapples with Oversupply and Quality Issues as 2024 Dawns

By Wojciech Zylm

European Markets Anticipate Lower Open Following New Year's Subdued St ...
@Asia · 1 hour
European Markets Anticipate Lower Open Following New Year's Subdued St ...
heart comment 0
European Markets Expected to Open Lower Following Subdued New Year Start

By Muthana Al-Najjar

European Markets Expected to Open Lower Following Subdued New Year Start
GILAS Pilipinas Makes History with First Asiad Basketball Gold in 61 Years

By Salman Khan

GILAS Pilipinas Makes History with First Asiad Basketball Gold in 61 Years
Court Dismisses Michael Cohen’s Claim Against Trump; Other Global Incidents

By Rizwan Shah

Court Dismisses Michael Cohen's Claim Against Trump; Other Global Incidents
Asian Stock Market Faces Sell-Off Amid Global Economic Fears

By Saboor Bayat

Asian Stock Market Faces Sell-Off Amid Global Economic Fears
Latest Headlines
World News
Lazar Samardzic: Former Udinese Director Sees Bright Future Amid Napoli Transfer Speculations
23 seconds
Lazar Samardzic: Former Udinese Director Sees Bright Future Amid Napoli Transfer Speculations
Pro-Hamas Protests in London: Organized Effort or Spontaneous Uprising?
27 seconds
Pro-Hamas Protests in London: Organized Effort or Spontaneous Uprising?
Montpellier Secures Loan Transfer of Silvan Hefti from Genoa
30 seconds
Montpellier Secures Loan Transfer of Silvan Hefti from Genoa
Walter Hicks: An Under-the-Radar Prospect in 2025 College Football Recruiting
1 min
Walter Hicks: An Under-the-Radar Prospect in 2025 College Football Recruiting
Ex-Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan: A Beacon of Commitment Amid Political Change
2 mins
Ex-Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan: A Beacon of Commitment Amid Political Change
Political Instability in Kuwait: Implications and the Call for Reform
2 mins
Political Instability in Kuwait: Implications and the Call for Reform
Manchester United's Jadon Sancho in Talks for Loan Move to Borussia Dortmund
2 mins
Manchester United's Jadon Sancho in Talks for Loan Move to Borussia Dortmund
Turning Tragedy into Hope: Blackburn Mother's Initiative Comforts Grieving Parents
2 mins
Turning Tragedy into Hope: Blackburn Mother's Initiative Comforts Grieving Parents
Premier League Festive Schedule Concludes; Eyes Now on FA Cup and Transfer Window
2 mins
Premier League Festive Schedule Concludes; Eyes Now on FA Cup and Transfer Window
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
3 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
5 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
5 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
5 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
6 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
8 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
8 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
8 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
8 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app