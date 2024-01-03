Mongolia Announces 20% Minimum Wage Increase for 2024

In a decisive move towards economic welfare, the Mongolian government has announced a 20 percent increase in the country’s monthly minimum wage. The revised wage, set to take effect in 2024, will raise the bar to 660,000 Mongolian tugriks, equivalent to approximately 193 U.S. dollars. This information comes from local media reports, referencing a declaration from Mongolia’s Ministry of Labor and Social Protection.

The Impact on Mongolian Workforce

With a population exceeding 3.4 million, Mongolia boasts approximately 1.1 million officially registered employees. Current data indicates that over 10 percent of these employees receive salaries at the minimum wage level, as provided by the National Statistics Office. The impending wage increase is expected to uplift this significant portion of the workforce, especially those struggling on the lowest income rungs.

Comparative Analysis with Global Standards

As a point of comparison, the state of Washington is also set to increase its minimum wage in 2024, to $16.28 an hour. This adjustment will position it as the state with the highest minimum wage in the United States. Moreover, several cities within Washington state, notably Seattle, mandate even higher minimum wages, with the city’s limit set at $18.69 an hour. Furthermore, the state’s agricultural workers will experience a new 40-hour workweek norm and will be eligible for overtime pay from January 1, 2024.

A Step Towards Economic Empowerment

This wage increase is a critical part of Mongolia’s broader efforts to improve the economic welfare of its citizens. The implications of this move extend beyond immediate financial relief for low-income workers. It represents a commitment by the Mongolian government to invest in its people, recognizing that a robust and financially secure workforce is the bedrock of a thriving economy.