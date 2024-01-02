en English
Business

Moldova’s Customs Service Reports Significant Increase in 2023 Revenue

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:41 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 6:50 am EST
Moldova’s Customs Service Reports Significant Increase in 2023 Revenue

In a year marked by economic turbulence, Moldova’s Customs Service has reported a significant increase in revenue collection for 2023. The institution amassed over 35.2 billion Moldovan lei, equivalent to approximately 1.7 billion euros. This figure signifies a 3.8% increase from the revenue collected in 2022 and a notable 23.5% boost from the amount garnered in 2021.

December Revenue Surges

Further underlining the upward trend in revenue collection, December 2023 witnessed a 4.1% hike in state budget revenues compared to December 2022. The Customs Service raked in a total of 3.5 billion lei during the month. The robust revenue collection considerably bolsters Moldova’s state budget, which is channeled towards various public expenditures such as salaries, infrastructure development, and social projects.

Challenges Within the Agriculture Sector

While the increase in revenue collection is a positive development, the Moldovan agriculture sector grappled with a multitude of challenges throughout 2023. War, drought, and market forces posed significant hurdles for cereal producers in the country.

Fruit Farmers Find Silver Lining

On the flip side, fruit farmers discovered fresh opportunities within the European market. They celebrated record exports of plums, apples, and cherries, despite the prevailing challenges. The government stepped in to offer increased agricultural subsidies to support farmers, although many still found themselves incurring losses. Despite these hurdles, the sector demonstrated resilience, adapting to shifting market realities and exploring new export destinations.

Business Economy Europe
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

