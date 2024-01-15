en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Davos Forum Kicks Off Amidst Mixed European Markets and Global Developments

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 15, 2024 at 4:46 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 4:54 am EST
Davos Forum Kicks Off Amidst Mixed European Markets and Global Developments

As the World Economic Forum (WEF) gets underway in Davos, Switzerland, the European stock market landscape is marked by mixed performances. Setting the stage for the week, the Stoxx 600 index, a key indicator of European stocks, slipped by 0.26% in London trading. Bank stocks followed suit with a 0.9% decline, while travel stocks bucked the trend, posting a 1% increase.

On the mainland, Germany’s economy experienced a slight contraction of 0.3% in 2023, according to the Federal Statistical Office. President Ruth Brand attributed this negative growth to several factors, including high inflation, increased interest rates, and a dip in both domestic and foreign demand. Despite this setback, Germany’s GDP still stands at 0.7% higher than pre-pandemic levels in 2019.

World Economic Forum: ‘Rebuilding Trust’

With the theme ‘Rebuilding Trust,’ the WEF is poised to host discussions on global trade, inflation, supply chains, technological change, and conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine. Among the notable attendees are Li Qiang, China’s second in command, and French President Emmanuel Macron.

Meanwhile, China’s markets pared losses after the People’s Bank of China maintained its policy loan rates. Back in Europe, utility stocks, under pressure for the past three years, could see a turnaround. Goldman Sachs identifies stocks in the renewable energy and power grids sectors as potential risers, with a predicted increase of up to 30%. Semiconductor stocks, which experienced a strong performance in 2023 with the PHLX Semiconductor index (Sox) leaping by 65%, continue to outperform the S&P 500. Analysts from BofA and UBS remain optimistic about the sector for 2024.

European Market Indices and Key Economic Data

European market indices such as the UK’s FTSE 100, Germany’s DAX, France’s CAC, and Italy’s FTSE MIB are set to open in positive territory. As investors keenly observe the WEF proceedings, key economic data releases, including Germany’s GDP figures for 2023 and the euro zone’s trade balance for November, are set to provide valuable insights into the region’s economic health.

0
Business Economy Europe
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
53 seconds ago
Jersey's Postal Sector Faces Significant Changes Amid Evolving Consumer Demands
In a move that signifies a shift in consumer demands and the evolution of communication, Jersey’s postal sector is set to undergo considerable changes. The Jersey Competition Regulatory Authority (JCRA) has suggested that Jersey Post, the primary postal operator, may need to re-evaluate its daily post deliveries and collections. The recommendation comes after an in-depth
Jersey's Postal Sector Faces Significant Changes Amid Evolving Consumer Demands
Escalating U.S.-China Tech War: Implications for American Companies and the Semiconductor Industry
7 mins ago
Escalating U.S.-China Tech War: Implications for American Companies and the Semiconductor Industry
Japan's Stock Market Soars: Nikkei 225 Surpasses 35,000-Point Threshold
9 mins ago
Japan's Stock Market Soars: Nikkei 225 Surpasses 35,000-Point Threshold
American West Metals Appoints Mining Veteran Dan Lougher as Non-Executive Chairman
1 min ago
American West Metals Appoints Mining Veteran Dan Lougher as Non-Executive Chairman
Adecco CEO Discusses the Profound Impact of AI on Global Employment
4 mins ago
Adecco CEO Discusses the Profound Impact of AI on Global Employment
Walmart Expands Lab-Grown Diamond Jewelry Range Amid Rising Global Sales
7 mins ago
Walmart Expands Lab-Grown Diamond Jewelry Range Amid Rising Global Sales
Latest Headlines
World News
Forlong Ski Resort: Night Skiing and the Mystery of SharedFuture10Years
3 mins
Forlong Ski Resort: Night Skiing and the Mystery of SharedFuture10Years
Mayawati Declares BSP to Contest Elections Independently, Breaking Away from Alliances
3 mins
Mayawati Declares BSP to Contest Elections Independently, Breaking Away from Alliances
Taiwan Elects Lai Ching-te as President, Deepening Rift with China
4 mins
Taiwan Elects Lai Ching-te as President, Deepening Rift with China
Taiwan Election: Lai Ching-te's Victory Indicates Further Drift from China
4 mins
Taiwan Election: Lai Ching-te's Victory Indicates Further Drift from China
BDjite and 10Athompson Face Their Toughest Opponents: A Retrospective Challenge
8 mins
BDjite and 10Athompson Face Their Toughest Opponents: A Retrospective Challenge
Bernardo Arevalo Sworn in as Guatemala's President Amidst Political Turmoil
8 mins
Bernardo Arevalo Sworn in as Guatemala's President Amidst Political Turmoil
Republican Candidates Make Final Push Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
9 mins
Republican Candidates Make Final Push Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
Trump Leads as GOP Battles Snow and Polls in Iowa
10 mins
Trump Leads as GOP Battles Snow and Polls in Iowa
Netanyahu's Uncertain Reign: Reflecting on 100 Days of Conflict
12 mins
Netanyahu's Uncertain Reign: Reflecting on 100 Days of Conflict
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
1 hour
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
1 hour
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
1 hour
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
2 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
4 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
6 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
7 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
7 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
7 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app