Automotive

Mixed Performance in Automobile Industry: December Review

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 1, 2024 at 12:43 am EST
Mixed Performance in Automobile Industry: December Review

The end of the year is traditionally marked by a slowdown in the automobile industry. This period serves as a time for Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) to focus on inventory clearance. However, the recent data reveals a mixed performance across different segments of the industry, reflecting the dynamic nature of the automobile market.

Two-Wheelers Show Positive Trend

Two-wheelers have shown a resilient performance with a year-on-year (YoY) increase of 22%, indicating a strong demand in this segment. Companies such as Bajaj Auto Ltd. reported a 15% rise in total two-wheeler sales to 2.83 lakh units in December. Despite this positive trend, there was a slight month-on-month (MoM) decrease of 2%, suggesting a minor slowdown in recent purchases.

Passenger Vehicles and Tractors Face Challenges

In contrast to the two-wheeler segment, passenger vehicles and tractors faced more significant challenges. The passenger vehicle segment experienced a modest YoY growth of 9% but saw a MoM decline of 5%. Notably, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.’s utility vehicle sales rose 24% to 35,171 units in December. Tractors, on the other hand, witnessed a YoY decline of 16% despite a minor MoM improvement of 2%. Escorts Kubota Ltd.’s total dispatches fell 19% to 4,536 units due to lower domestic sales.

VECV Segment Records Impressive Growth

The VECV (Vehicles for the European Community) segment also recorded a YoY decrease of 10%, mirroring the general industry trend. However, in a surprising turn, it marked a substantial MoM increase of 26%, reflecting the shifting consumer demand and market conditions. This trend underlines the adaptive nature of the automobile industry.

Overall, the automobile industry’s performance in December showcases its dynamic nature. The mixed performances across various segments underline the diverse impacts of consumer demand and market conditions on different vehicle types. The industry’s resilience and adaptability will continue to be tested as it navigates the evolving market dynamics in the coming months.

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

