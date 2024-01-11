MissionSquare Research Institute Unveils Key Workforce Trends for 2024

Marking 2024 as a year of strategic change, MissionSquare Research Institute has uncurled five cardinal workforce trends for organizations to keep an eye on. These insights, derived from their 2023 research, encapsulate imperative concerns ranging from employee engagement to modernizing workforce systems.

Engaging the Youth for a Future-Ready Workforce

Standing first in the line of trends is the engagement of younger workers. A dynamic, future-ready workforce is a necessity in the current landscape of rapid digital transformation. MissionSquare emphasizes on the need to attract and retain younger talent, who bring innovation and agility to an organization's operations.

Securing the Future through Enhanced Retirement Plans

Secondly, the institute stresses on the enhancement of retirement plan features. Offering better long-term financial security serves as a substantial bait for talent in today's competitive market. Moreover, it assures employees of a secure future, boosting their productivity and loyalty to the organization.

Financial Wellness: An Imperative Employee Support

Thirdly, promoting financial wellness is a significant trend. Financial wellness programs serve to support employees' overall financial health, reducing their stress levels and improving their work efficiency.

Addressing the Elephant in the Room: Student Loan Debt

The fourth trend is addressing student loan debt, a significant concern for both current and prospective employees. Employers need to factor in this issue while designing their compensation and benefits packages, which can significantly influence their talent acquisition and retention strategies.

Modernizing Workforce Systems for Efficiency

The fifth and final trend is the modernization of workforce systems. With the changing labor demands and the advent of new technologies, there's a pressing need to update workforce systems to enhance efficiency and adaptability.

Deanna Santana, acting CEO and president of MissionSquare Retirement, highlighted the significance of these trends, especially for employers in the public service sector. The past year's challenges, marked by ongoing workforce shortages and heightened demands for public services, have amplified the difficulty of attracting and maintaining a robust workforce of essential workers. She emphasized the need to address these trends comprehensively to ensure a resilient and future-ready public service workforce.