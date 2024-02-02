Minor Price Increases Amidst Rising Costs and Decreased Orders for RMG Manufacturers

In a recent survey of 66 ready-made garment (RMG) manufacturers, it was discovered that a meager 3 percent of buyers have increased product prices by up to 5 percent. The breakdown of this price hike reveals that 4.5 percent of these buyers increased prices by 1 percent, 6 percent by 2 percent, 3 percent by 3 percent, and another 4.5 percent by 4 percent.

Increased Customs and Bond Expenses

In stark contrast to the minor increments in product prices, a significant number of apparel manufacturers in the country have experienced a steep increase in their expenses. Last year, 32.8 percent of these manufacturers reported that their customs and bond expenses had escalated by 26-50 percent year-on-year. Additionally, the customs and bond-related costs for RMG factories have witnessed a surge by 47.85 percent within the past year, adding to the overall cost of production.

Impact on Production Levels

These rising costs have had a notable impact on the RMG factories' production levels, with an average output recorded as 27.5 percent below capacity due to a scarcity of orders. The survey further revealed that these factories have only received orders sufficient to utilize 62.21 percent of their production capacity for the upcoming four months. This suggests a challenging period ahead for the RMG manufacturers as they grapple with both increased expenses and reduced orders.

A Silver Lining: Decrease in Shipping Expenses

However, amidst these challenges, there has been a slight decrease in shipping expenses. The survey reports that free-on-board (FOB) costs have gone down by an average of 3.9 percent. While this might not entirely offset the increased customs and bond-related expenses, it certainly provides a glimmer of hope for the struggling RMG manufacturers.