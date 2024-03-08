Minnesota Winter Woes: Governor Walz Secures Federal Loans for Struggling Businesses

Minnesota's unusual winter of 2023-2024, marked by low snowfall and warm temperatures, has brought significant challenges to businesses reliant on winter tourism.

Governor Tim Walz announced on Thursday that federal assistance in the form of economic injury disaster loans would be available to help these businesses cope with the financial strain caused by the season's abnormal weather conditions.

Impact on Local Businesses

Many businesses in Minnesota, from bars and restaurants frequented by snowmobilers to resorts in small towns dependent on winter sports and activities, have felt the sting of this year's mild winter.

The lack of snow and warm temperatures have deterred tourists, leading to a downturn in what is normally a lucrative season for these establishments. Governor Walz's announcement comes as a relief measure aimed at mitigating the financial damage inflicted by the state's atypical winter weather.

The assistance being offered to Minnesota's small businesses comes in the form of Federal Economic Injury Disaster Loans from the Small Business Administration's disaster assistance program.

Triggered by ongoing federal drought declarations affecting 81 of Minnesota's 87 counties, these loans offer up to $2 million in aid with no interest for the first year and a maximum interest rate of 4% thereafter. Governor Walz has urged impacted businesses to apply promptly, providing a link to the SBA application and information on how to contact Minnesota's Small Business Development Centers for support.

How to Apply

Eligible businesses in the affected counties are encouraged to apply through the SBA link shared by Governor Walz or by reaching out to the Small Business Development Centers. Assistance is also available through the SBA's Customer Service Center, highlighting the state's commitment to supporting its business community during this challenging period.

This initiative underscores the importance of government intervention in times of economic distress caused by natural events. As Minnesota's businesses navigate through the repercussions of this abnormal winter, the federal loans represent a crucial lifeline, offering hope and tangible support to those in need.