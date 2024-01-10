en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

Minister Dele Alake Advocates for ‘Super Region’ of Mineral-Rich Nations at Future Minerals Forum 2024

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:31 am EST
Minister Dele Alake Advocates for ‘Super Region’ of Mineral-Rich Nations at Future Minerals Forum 2024

In a world where economic power is increasingly shifting, a novel concept known as the ‘super region’ has been proposed by Nigeria’s Minister of Solid Minerals, Dele Alake. Speaking at the Future Minerals Forum 2024, Alake unveiled a vision of uniting mineral-rich nations to foster collaboration, optimize resources, and extend their influence in the global economy.

Unleashing the Power of the ‘Super Region’

The proposed ‘super region’ would comprise nations from Central Asia, the Middle East, and Africa – all regions rich in critical minerals. By forming such a coalition, these countries could leverage their collective resources and expertise to better compete in the international market. The goal is not just increased revenue, but a more sustainable and efficient exploitation of mineral resources that could lead to significant economic development within individual nations.

Nigeria’s Role in the Super Region

As the Minister of Solid Minerals, Alake emphasized Nigeria’s potential role in this global coalition. Nigeria, known for its abundant mineral resources, is eager to diversify its economy away from oil. By supplying critical metals and elements, Nigeria could reaffirm its commitment to economic diversification and secure a solid position within the ‘super region’.

Future Minerals Forum: The Catalyst for Change

The Future Minerals Forum serves as the ideal platform for such discussions. It brings together policymakers, industry stakeholders, and experts in the mineral and mining sectors from across the globe. This forum plays a pivotal role in fostering partnerships and shaping strategies that could expand opportunities for revenue intake and socio-economic welfare in the ‘super region’.

In conclusion, Alake’s vision of a ‘super region’ could revolutionize the way mineral-rich nations operate. By fostering collaboration, the concept promises not only increased economic opportunities for member countries but also a heightened presence in the global economy. As the world watches, the evolution of the ‘super region’ could well be a game-changer in the world of mineral and mining economics.

0
Africa Economy
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Africa

See more
17 mins ago
Kenya's Volleyball Teams Set Sights on Zone V Championship and African Games
Kenya’s national volleyball teams, the Malkia Strikers and the Wafalme Stars, are gearing up for the upcoming Zone V Championship in Cairo, Egypt. This formidable event serves as a dual platform, acting as a qualifier for the much-anticipated African Games, scheduled to take place from March 8-23 in Accra, Ghana. Kenya Volleyball Federation’s Confidence in
Kenya's Volleyball Teams Set Sights on Zone V Championship and African Games
Zambia's Cholera Battle: Levy Mwanawasa Hospital to Treat Complex Cases
1 hour ago
Zambia's Cholera Battle: Levy Mwanawasa Hospital to Treat Complex Cases
DRCongo's Political Turning Point: President Félix Tshisekedi's Second Term Inauguration
2 hours ago
DRCongo's Political Turning Point: President Félix Tshisekedi's Second Term Inauguration
Bafana Bafana Coach Criticizes PSL's Intense Schedule Ahead of Afcon
20 mins ago
Bafana Bafana Coach Criticizes PSL's Intense Schedule Ahead of Afcon
NBA, FFBB, and LNB Unveil Initiatives to Boost Youth Basketball in France
26 mins ago
NBA, FFBB, and LNB Unveil Initiatives to Boost Youth Basketball in France
Climate Change and Humanitarian Crises: The Twin Drivers of Disease Outbreaks in Africa
1 hour ago
Climate Change and Humanitarian Crises: The Twin Drivers of Disease Outbreaks in Africa
Latest Headlines
World News
YouTube Battles Medical Misinformation with First Aid Information Shelves
58 seconds
YouTube Battles Medical Misinformation with First Aid Information Shelves
Deciphering Patient Choices: A Study on Hospital Selection for Breast Cancer Surgery
2 mins
Deciphering Patient Choices: A Study on Hospital Selection for Breast Cancer Surgery
Shelby County Blood Drives Scheduled for National, Ohio Blood Donor Awareness Month
3 mins
Shelby County Blood Drives Scheduled for National, Ohio Blood Donor Awareness Month
Ghost Employees: NextBigTalk Sheds Light on Systemic Corruption
3 mins
Ghost Employees: NextBigTalk Sheds Light on Systemic Corruption
David Moyes' Past Decision Haunts Him as Thiago Shines; Sunderland's Jack Clarke in Focus
3 mins
David Moyes' Past Decision Haunts Him as Thiago Shines; Sunderland's Jack Clarke in Focus
Pennington County GOP Urges Governor Noem to Fill Legislative Vacancies
4 mins
Pennington County GOP Urges Governor Noem to Fill Legislative Vacancies
Supertech Chairman R.K. Arora Seeks Interim Bail Citing Health Concerns
5 mins
Supertech Chairman R.K. Arora Seeks Interim Bail Citing Health Concerns
Baltimore Approves Bonus Program to Tackle EMS Staffing Crisis
5 mins
Baltimore Approves Bonus Program to Tackle EMS Staffing Crisis
ViiV Healthcare Submits New Drug Submission for PrEP to Health Canada
8 mins
ViiV Healthcare Submits New Drug Submission for PrEP to Health Canada
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
3 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
4 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
4 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
5 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
5 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
5 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
5 hours
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
5 hours
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform
6 hours
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app