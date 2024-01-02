en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Economy

Millennials’ New Path to Homeownership: From Parents’ Homes to Their Own

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:20 pm EST
Millennials’ New Path to Homeownership: From Parents’ Homes to Their Own

It’s a modern day tale of frugality and aspiration: Brandon Paulin, the young mayor of Indian Head, Maryland, spent a significant part of his young adulthood living under his parents’ roof. Now, thanks to years of careful saving, he owns a house with his wife, Taryn. This unique approach to homeownership is becoming increasingly common among the millennial generation, challenging the traditional pathway to independence.

A Growing Trend Among First-Time Buyers

In 2022, the National Association of Realtors (NAR) reported that 27% of first-time buyers moved directly from their parents’ or a family member’s home into their own. This significant shift in homeownership patterns is driven by a combination of economic pressures, including record-high rental prices, burdensome student loan debt, hefty car payments, and escalating child care costs.

The Rise in Median Age for Homeowners

The financial challenges of modern life have pushed the median age for first-time homeowners to 36, a stark contrast to the previous generation’s median age of 29. Despite these obstacles, millennials remain undeterred, even as home prices and interest rates continue to soar.

Economists Predict Continuation of the Trend

Experts predict this trend towards delayed homeownership will persist, driven by the persistent shortage of starter homes and stiff competition from cash offers by older, more financially secure generations. The increasing popularity of multigenerational living arrangements is also a factor, driven not only by financial pressures but also by cultural shifts.

Implications for Housing Equality

The high costs of homeownership disproportionately affect Black and Latino first-time buyers who typically have lower incomes. This trend exacerbates existing housing inequality, posing a significant challenge to policymakers tasked with ensuring equal access to the American Dream.

0
Economy Society
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Bangladesh to Issue Special Bonds, Aims to Clear Arrears

By Muhammad Jawad

Fire Services' Battle with Evolving Risks Amid Canada's Affordability Crisis

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Alaska's Permanent Fund Dividend: Next Round of Payments Announced

By Hadeel Hashem

Navigating the 2024 Stock Market: Bullish Trends, AI Gold Rush and Investment Outlooks

By Quadri Adejumo

Sri Lanka in 2024: An Economic Restructuring Amidst Calls for Equality ...
@Economy · 5 mins
Sri Lanka in 2024: An Economic Restructuring Amidst Calls for Equality ...
heart comment 0
Audit Uncovers Unsettling VAT Arrears, as Crypto World Anticipates Bitcoin ETF Approval

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Audit Uncovers Unsettling VAT Arrears, as Crypto World Anticipates Bitcoin ETF Approval
Iraqi PM Asserts Government’s Commitment Amid International Recognition of Financial Reform

By Momen Zellmi

Iraqi PM Asserts Government's Commitment Amid International Recognition of Financial Reform
Montana’s Child Care Crisis: A Ticking Time Bomb in Rural Areas

By Geeta Pillai

Montana's Child Care Crisis: A Ticking Time Bomb in Rural Areas
Rising Food Prices Drive Canadians to Dollar Stores for Groceries

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Rising Food Prices Drive Canadians to Dollar Stores for Groceries
Latest Headlines
World News
Florida Hospital Welcomes First Baby of 2024
13 seconds
Florida Hospital Welcomes First Baby of 2024
Fernandes' Significant Fundraising Achievement Boosts Senate Campaign
17 seconds
Fernandes' Significant Fundraising Achievement Boosts Senate Campaign
UK's General Election Year Ignites Heated Immigration Debate
19 seconds
UK's General Election Year Ignites Heated Immigration Debate
Mymensingh-4 Constituency: A Battle of Legacy, Influence, and Swing Votes
21 seconds
Mymensingh-4 Constituency: A Battle of Legacy, Influence, and Swing Votes
Modern Warfare 3 Revives Slide Canceling: A Glitch in the Gameplay
25 seconds
Modern Warfare 3 Revives Slide Canceling: A Glitch in the Gameplay
Ajit Pawar Endorses PM Modi at Bhima Koregaon Battle Anniversary: A Synopsis of Key Events
50 seconds
Ajit Pawar Endorses PM Modi at Bhima Koregaon Battle Anniversary: A Synopsis of Key Events
Tennessee Lieutenant Governor to Miss Legislative Session Start Due to Surgery
54 seconds
Tennessee Lieutenant Governor to Miss Legislative Session Start Due to Surgery
St. Jude Scientists Visualize Cytonemes: A Breakthrough in Understanding Neural Development
4 mins
St. Jude Scientists Visualize Cytonemes: A Breakthrough in Understanding Neural Development
First Responder Fights for PTSD Recognition in Georgia
4 mins
First Responder Fights for PTSD Recognition in Georgia
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
20 mins
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
24 mins
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
27 mins
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
35 mins
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
1 hour
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
1 hour
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
1 hour
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
1 hour
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
1 hour
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app