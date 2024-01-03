Middle East CEOs: Power Players in a Unique Economic Landscape

In an economic landscape where CEOs often juggle corporate responsibilities with governmental roles, the Middle East, particularly the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, has seen its corporate echelons rise in influence. With large sectors such as banking, telecom, industrial, oil and gas, mining, and hospitality often being monopolies or duopolies heavily backed by government investments, these CEOs play a pivotal role in shaping the region’s economy.

Focus on Sustainability, Consolidation, and Growth

The past year has seen these top executives focusing on sustainability, consolidation, and growth. The year 2023 witnessed substantial investments across sectors, signifying an accelerated corporatization that has proven advantageous for the economy. Larger consolidated government companies have emerged and a series of large IPOs have unlocked significant company value.

Events like the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and COP28 in Dubai played significant roles in spurring corporate profits. The dynamic relationship between these CEOs and the government’s vision was on full display, highlighting the unique structure of the region’s economy.

CEOs Wield Significant Power

The third annual list of the top 100 CEOs in the Middle East included leaders from 22 nationalities, with a predominance of local executives from the UAE, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia. The sectors most represented were banking, real estate and construction, and telecommunications. Notably, the list included CEOs of the world’s largest oil company, the largest LNG producer, the busiest international airport, and the largest international airline. The combined revenues managed by these CEOs exceeded $1 trillion in 2022, and the collective worth of their companies surpassed $5 trillion.

Major Corporate Movements

Key corporate movements in the region included Abu Dhabi’s largest listed company setting up a new holding firm with assets worth 100 billion dirhams ($27 billion) across sectors ranging from financial services to mining. Moreover, Regal Hotel International Holdings Ltd. partnered with the Ministry of Investment of Saudi Arabia to build about 100 hotels around the world worth $5 billion, with an emphasis on the Middle East.

Furthermore, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) officially joined BRICS, doubling the size of the economic bloc. This move is expected to create significant growth opportunities and elevate their geopolitical influence.