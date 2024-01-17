MFS Investment Management's 2024 Retirement Outlook: A Year of Opportunities Amid Challenges

After a rocky 2023 defined by Federal Reserve interest rate hikes, MFS Investment Management's 2024 Retirement Outlook reveals a more promising landscape for fixed income. The report, a distillation of insights from the 2023 MFS Global Retirement Survey, underscores the need for plan sponsors to diversify their asset allocations, particularly within target-date funds, to incorporate more fixed-income and inflation-protection options.

SECURE 2.0 Act and Retirement Readiness

The SECURE 2.0 Act's provisions, now beginning to take effect, present fresh opportunities for plan sponsors to bolster retirement readiness among participants. However, despite these potential improvements, the specter of inflation looms large. A significant proportion of Americans are resorting to a more conservative approach to their investments, with many expecting to work beyond their originally planned retirement dates.

A Confidence Gap Between Plan Sponsors and Participants

Interestingly, the confidence among plan sponsors is lower than that of participants. A mere 23% of plan sponsors feel confident about their participants' ability to retire as planned. The report highlights the critical role of engagement levels between sponsors and participants, indicating a need for improvement in this area.

Navigating Regulatory Changes and the 2024 Election

The changing regulatory and legislative environment, marked by the proposed DOL fiduciary rule and the impact of SECURE 2.0 provisions on 401(k) plans, adds another layer of complexity for plan sponsors. The upcoming 2024 election could further complicate this landscape. Plan sponsors need to stay abreast of these changes to effectively navigate the evolving retirement planning landscape.

In conclusion, MFS Investment Management's 2024 Retirement Outlook paints a picture of a year filled with opportunities for improving retirement readiness. However, it also underscores the need to address significant challenges, such as inflation and regulatory changes. To that end, plan sponsors must be proactive, informed, and engaged to ensure a promising retirement landscape for participants.