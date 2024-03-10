Mejn Proposes 1% VAT Hike in Malawi to Boost Social Protection, Aims for Long-Term Funding

Under two signposts on the paved roadside in Lumbadzi, Dowa District, a pyramid of shrinking vegetables shines briefly under a thunderous sky. Its owner, Ackwell Chikamgwera, a 65-year-old widower, reflects on his day's meager earnings. Despite his financial struggles, Chikamgwera, who supports his family on less than $1 a day, has not benefited from any social protection interventions in recent years, underscoring the need for improved social safety nets in Malawi.

Expanding Social Protection through VAT Increase

Malawi Economic Justice Network (Mejn) recently proposed a one percent increase in value-added tax (VAT) to expand the social protection budget in Malawi. This recommendation, part of Mejn's Policy Review and 2024/25 National Budget analysis, aims to enhance gender equality and ensure long-term financing for social protection measures. Currently, social protection in Malawi heavily relies on donor funding, making sustainable financing a critical issue.

Challenges and Concerns

Some lawmakers have voiced concerns that increasing VAT could raise the tax burden on Malawians. However, Mejn board member Andrew Kumbatira argues that a minor adjustment will not significantly impact most incomes and emphasizes the collective responsibility to support the nation's poorest. Meanwhile, experts caution that without a thorough assessment, the VAT increase could potentially lead to reduced tax revenue if consumers opt-out of purchasing non-essential goods.

Parliamentary Response and Analysis

The Budget and Finance Committee of Parliament, chaired by Gladys Ganda, acknowledges the shortfall in social protection funding. Ganda emphasizes the importance of conducting a comprehensive cost-benefit analysis before implementing tax increases. The committee's support for Mejn's proposal signals a willingness to explore sustainable funding options for social protection programs, including scholarships for needy students.

As Malawi grapples with the challenge of funding social protection programs, Mejn's proposal for a VAT increase sparks a critical debate on balancing tax policies with the need to support the nation's most vulnerable populations. The outcome of this debate could shape the future of social safety nets in Malawi, making it a pivotal moment for economic justice in the country.