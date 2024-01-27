Massachusetts Governor Pledges Support for Over 1,900 Housing Units Amid Rising Costs

In a strategic move to address the escalating housing costs in Massachusetts, Governor Maura Healey has pledged resources to foster the creation and preservation of over 1,900 housing units. Spanning 19 communities within the state, this announcement came on the heels of her State of the Commonwealth address, spotlighting the state's commitment to affordable housing.

Historic Adaptive Reuse Project Takes Center Stage

Joining forces with Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll and Secretary of Housing and Livable Communities Ed Augustus, Governor Healey extolled the Blessed Sacrament Church historic adaptive reuse project in Jamaica Plain. This project is one among several earmarked to receive subsidies and Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) support, reinforcing the state's resolve to tackle housing affordability.

4th at Broadway Project: A Beacon of Sustainable Community Development

Among the projects highlighted, the 4th at Broadway project in Chelsea stands out. A brainchild of Arx Urban, this 62-unit mixed-income community development encapsulates deep sustainability and transit-oriented design. The plan entails the renovation of an existing building on Broadway and the construction of a new six-story building in lieu of a current parking garage. A significant majority of the units, 57 out of 62, are designated as affordable, upholding the project's commitment to affordability.

LIHTC: A Crucial Tool for Affordable Housing

LIHTC, a crucial instrument for these developments, has recently seen an increase from $40 million to $60 million per annum, courtesy of a tax relief bill signed by the governor. This increase signals the administration's proactive approach towards affordable housing.

The Healey-Driscoll Administration's broader strategy is premised on expanding the housing supply and reducing costs for the residents of Massachusetts. Further funding is anticipated from the governor's Affordable Homes Act, bolstering the state's affordable housing initiatives.