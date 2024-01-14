Martin Armstrong’s Take on the Global Economy: Stagflation and International Capital Flows

Martin Armstrong, the renowned head of Armstrong Economics, has weighed in on the current state of the global economy and its anticipated trajectory. Armstrong’s analysis serves as a reminder to analysts to venture beyond domestic factors and the Federal Reserve’s actions and consider the substantial influence of international capital flows on key indexes such as the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and NASDAQ.

International Capital Flow and the Leading Dow

Armstrong’s keen observation reveals that the Dow is leading the pack, indicating a surge of international capital into the United States. This influx is seemingly a response to geopolitical uncertainties brewing in regions like Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. Institutional clients, in particular, are driving this trend as they seek to hedge their positions amidst escalating global tensions.

Interest Rates and Economic Cycles

Armstrong makes a compelling argument about the cyclical nature of interest rates, which typically ascend during economic booms and descend during recessions or depressions. The looming presence of inflation, he predicts, will likely persist until 2028, spurred on by factors such as shortages and war.

Stagflation: A Blast from the Past

Moreover, Armstrong anticipates a period of stagflation, a scenario where inflation rates outpace economic growth, akin to the 1970s scenario triggered by OPEC’s oil price hikes. He draws parallels with the historical example of gold prices skyrocketing during the late 1970s due to geopolitical events, specifically Russia’s invasion of Afghanistan, to demonstrate how warfare can amplify inflationary pressures.

Warfare and Inflation: A Potent Mix

While inflation is a formidable factor in itself, Armstrong emphasizes its increased potency when coupled with warfare. This was evident in the collapse of the Bretton Woods system during the Vietnam War. As we navigate the current economic landscape, Armstrong’s insights remind us that to understand the complexities of inflation, one must consider not only domestic factors but also the broader geopolitical context and the crucial role of international capital flows.