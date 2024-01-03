Martela Corporation Announces Organizational Changes Amid Challenging Market Conditions

Martela Corporation, a company revered for its creative workplace solutions, has unveiled plans for an organizational overhaul aimed at generating annual cost savings of close to 2 million euros. The vast majority of these savings are projected to materialize during the course of 2024, reaching full fruition by the year 2025.

Impending Job Cuts

The changes are foreseen to result in a reduction of nearly 25 job positions across all of Martela group’s operating nations, excluding those of production workers. Negotiations have been initiated on a country-by-country basis with personnel and their representatives to constructively discuss the impending changes.

Necessity of Restructuring

The restructuring, inclusive of personnel adjustments, is deemed essential due to unsatisfactory profit development and challenging market conditions. Martela is striving to maintain competitiveness, while simultaneously attempting to curtail costs. However, the company’s vision isn’t limited to just budget cuts.

Investing in Strategic Areas

Martela continues to channel resources towards strategic areas such as work environment services, digitalization, circular economy, and international sales to fortify its market standing. CEO Ville Taipale has strongly expressed the company’s commitment towards enhancing the workplace experience for employees, boosting working efficiency, and reducing workspace costs.

Adapting to Market Changes

Martela is also priming itself to adapt to the escalating demand for flexibility and better experiences within work environments. The company’s innovative ‘Workplace as a Service’ model coupled with circular services are poised to effectively respond to market shifts. Martela has successfully achieved its digitalization targets for 2023 and is determined to sustain this positive trajectory. The company’s refreshed vision and strategy are centered around creating the best places to work by amalgamating furniture and related services into comprehensive lifecycle solutions.