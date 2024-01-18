Marshalls Reports Revenue Decline in 2023, Aligns Profit Expectations with Market Predictions

Marshalls, a leading player in the concrete products industry, has announced a revenue decrease from 719 million pounds in 2022 to 671 million pounds in 2023. The decline is largely due to reduced demand from house builders and a general slowdown in the private housing and construction sectors.

Aligning Profits with Market Predictions

Despite the drop in revenue, Marshalls has successfully met its full-year adjusted pretax profit expectations, aligning with market predictions. Analysts have predicted the company’s pretax profit to stand at approximately 52.5 million pounds, based on a FactSet poll.

Cost-Cutting Measures in Response to Market Conditions

In response to the challenging market conditions, Marshalls has implemented stringent cost-cutting measures. Among these measures include the closure of factories and reducing capacity, resulting in savings of around 11 million pounds. This figure is 2 million pounds more than the company’s initial savings estimate.

Reducing Debt and Looking to the Future

Furthermore, Marshalls has managed to reduce its net debt to 173 million pounds, down from 191 million pounds in 2022. Despite the difficult market conditions, Marshalls maintains an optimistic outlook for the future. The company cites positive inflation trends and changing interest rate expectations as potential drivers for improved profitability once the market conditions recover.