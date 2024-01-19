Marks & Spencer to Close St Nicholas Street Store Amidst Wider Scottish Expansion

Marks & Spencer, a staple of Aberdeen since 1944, has unveiled plans to shutter its flagship store on St Nicholas Street, sparking widespread discontent among Aberdonians. This move is viewed as a significant blow to the historic Union Street area.

The retail giant is concurrently investing £15 million to expand its Union Square branch near Aberdeen station, amidst a larger £30 million investment in Scotland.

SNP Leader's Response Meets Criticism

Stephen Flynn, the SNP Westminster leader, has drawn sharp criticism for his response to the closure. Flynn has proposed transforming Union Street into a hub for living, working, and socializing, a suggestion that has been met with scorn on digital platforms. Detractors have attributed the area's decline to the local council's implementation of bus gates, high business rates, and fines for low emission zones due to commence on June 1. The lack of a tangible investment plan or a coherent approach to revitalize Union Street has also been highlighted.

A Troubling Parallel

There have been comparisons drawn to the deteriorating state of Sauchiehall Street in Glasgow, which similarly lost its M&S store in 2022. Despite the backlash, M&S remains committed to its Scottish ventures, confirming plans to launch new stores or enhance existing ones in Dundee, Edinburgh, Largs, and Linlithgow. The expansion of the Union Square store is slated for completion by spring 2025, which will coincide with the closure of the St Nicholas Street branch.

Future of Retail in Aberdeen

M&S's North East regional manager has expressed optimism about the future of retail in Aberdeen's city centre. As part of its investment in Scotland, M&S has emphasized its commitment to the region as a strategic sourcing location, with 2,500 Scottish farms in its supply chain. The company's £30 million investment plan envisages supporting 6,500 jobs across the country and includes the opening of new stores along with digital facilities like click and collect, scan & shop, and a 40% bigger fresh-market food hall in Dundee.