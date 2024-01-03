en English
Business

Markets Tread Lightly Ahead of Federal Reserve’s Meeting Minutes Release


By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:49 am EST
Markets Tread Lightly Ahead of Federal Reserve’s Meeting Minutes Release

As the world anxiously anticipates the release of the Federal Reserve’s last meeting minutes, the impact has already been felt on the FTSE 100, with markets treading cautiously. These minutes are set to shed light on the details of the December meeting, a time when Chair Jay Powell’s dovish stance sparked a rally in risk assets and set the stage for potential rate cuts in 2024.

Neil Wilson’s Market Insight

Leading analyst, Neil Wilson, posits that these minutes may either bolster or contradict the prevailing dovish perception. This uncertainty, he suggests, is a primary driver behind the markets’ cautious stance.

Entain’s New Era

In corporate circles, the spotlight is on Entain, with the appointment of Ricky Sandler as a non-executive director signalling potential shifts in the company’s future. There’s speculation that this move may pave the way for a divestment of Entain’s stake in BetMGM, a prospect previously hinted at.

Sandler’s position, following the exit of former CEO Jette Nygaard-Andersen, is also seen as a response to concerns raised by activist investors over the company’s leadership.

Market Updates: GSK and AstraZeneca

Pharmaceutical giant GSK’s shares have seen a surge following an upgrade to ‘buy’ from Jefferies and a subsequent increase in the price target. In contrast, AstraZeneca finds itself on the receiving end of a downgrade to ‘hold’, with a reduction in the price target.

Burberry’s Forecasted Challenges

Meanwhile, Burberry’s shares have taken a hit after Stifel downgraded its recommendation. This is due to anticipated external challenges in 2024, which are expected to impede the brand’s turnaround efforts under Daniel Lee’s stewardship.

Business Economy


Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

