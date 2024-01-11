en English
Business

Manufacturing Survey Highlights Industry 4.0 Adoption Divide and Talent Shortages

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:14 pm EST
Manufacturing Survey Highlights Industry 4.0 Adoption Divide and Talent Shortages

The 2023 MAGNET Manufacturing Survey, involving 217 manufacturing firms, has spotlighted pivotal trends in the manufacturing industry, particularly in Northeast Ohio. The study reveals a discernible divide in the adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies between medium and large manufacturers and their smaller counterparts, with the former reaping more benefits.

Investments and Exit Strategies

With a significant 67% investment in manufacturing capabilities and a 54% investment in workforce development, manufacturing enterprises are keeping pace with the evolving industrial landscape. However, these investments are coupled with a growing inclination towards exit strategies. As per the survey, a third of business leaders have mulled over a sale in the past year.

Industry 4.0 Adoption and Innovation

The adoption of Industry 4.0 has seen a remarkable 80% increase since 2019. However, this adoption is not uniform across all manufacturers – larger firms have been quicker to adopt these technologies compared to smaller ones. Despite this, innovation doesn’t seem to top the priority list for the majority of manufacturers. Nevertheless, new products have contributed to a 7% increase in revenue gains, underlining the importance of innovation for growth.

Tackling Talent Shortage

In terms of talent, the industry has seen some positive shifts with a 16% increase in starting salaries and initiatives to introduce workplace flexibility, formal training programs, and diversity. Over 2,000 people of color have joined the manufacturing workforce in the region, along with the creation of 10,000 new jobs, marking progress towards bridging the talent gap. Yet, labor shortages persist, with 20,000 entry and mid-level positions still vacant, and the imminent retirement of a substantial portion of the workforce raises further hurdles.

The survey emphasizes the necessity of continued investment and innovation in the manufacturing sector to sustain growth and competitiveness. Concurrently, the KPMG global tech report 2023, surveying 2,100 executives across 16 countries and nine diverse industries, suggests that industrial manufacturing is the most mature sector in terms of technology adoption and commercialization.

Business Economy
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

