Manifestation: The Power of Positive Thinking or Just a Social Media Trend?

22-year-old Sarah Perl's life transformed when she received a surprising $5,000 in COVID relief. Her secret? The power of manifestation that she credits for her financial success and burgeoning coaching business. With over 2 million TikTok subscribers, Perl stands as an emblem of the growing popularity of manifestation, particularly among younger Americans.

The Rise of Manifestation

A trend that has taken social media by storm, manifestation has carved its niche, especially on TikTok. The hashtag #manifest alone has garnered an astounding 2.6 billion views. The practice is a suite of techniques, from affirmations and candles to tarot cards and meditative activities, all aimed at visualizing and attracting desired outcomes in life, including financial prosperity.

In an era marked by financial hurdles like inflation and student debt, many millennials and Gen Zers see manifestation as a beacon of hope, a way to exert control over their lives.

Manifestation: A Balance of Positivity and Reality

While the practice is gaining traction, experts like Tal Ben Shahar, a professor of happiness studies, caution against completely immersing in the power of positive thinking. Shahar emphasizes the need for positivity to be rooted in reality and paired with concerted effort and hard work.

The contemporary popularity of manifestation can be traced back to long-standing American beliefs such as the Prosperity Gospel and self-help movements like 'Think and Grow Rich' and 'The Secret'.

Criticism and Oversimplification of Manifestation

As is the case with most trends, manifestation has its share of critics. Manifestation coach Zamaria Thompson, for instance, criticizes the oversimplification of the practice on social media. Manifestation is a complex process, she argues, involving a complete reprogramming of one's mindset and actions, rather than just wishful thinking.