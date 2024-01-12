en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Asia

Maldivians’ Outlook on Relations with China in 2024: A Balance of Cooperation and Autonomy

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:20 am EST
Maldivians’ Outlook on Relations with China in 2024: A Balance of Cooperation and Autonomy

The year 2024 has seen a significant elevation in bilateral relations between the Maldives and China, a dynamic partnership evidenced by the signing of numerous agreements, substantial funding for infrastructure development, and a mutual commitment to cooperation across various sectors. The Maldivians’ perspective on this interaction forms the core of our discussion, providing an insight into the geopolitical dynamics and financial dependencies shaping their diplomatic relations.

China’s Support and the Maldives’ Sovereignty

A joint statement issued at the conclusion of Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu’s talks with Chinese leaders underscored China’s strong support for the Maldives’ sovereignty and independence. This gesture of solidarity is of profound significance to the Maldivians, offering them the assurance of a strong partner in the international arena.

Cooperation and Agreements: Tourism and Infrastructure

The talks also led to the signing of 20 agreements between China and the Maldives, spanning diverse areas, but with a particular focus on tourism and infrastructure development. These agreements represent China’s commitment to the Maldives and are seen as a building block for a prosperous future in the Maldivian populace.

The One-China Principle and Regional Dynamics

The Maldives’ commitment to the one-China principle, recognizing the Government of the People’s Republic of China as the sole legal government representing the whole of China, has been a significant factor in the diplomatic relations between the two countries. This recognition also has implications for regional geopolitics, notably in relation to India. The Maldivian populace holds varied views on this aspect, reflecting the complex dynamics of international politics.

To sum up, the Maldivians’ perspective on their country’s relations with China is multifaceted. It encompasses appreciation for China’s support, anticipation for the economic benefits from the agreements, and understanding of the geopolitical implications of their diplomatic stance. The Maldivians are keenly aware of the balance between reaping the rewards of a robust partnership with China and maintaining their strategic autonomy.

0
Asia Economy
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Asia

See more
6 mins ago
Papua New Guinea Government Battles Deadly Unrest in Major Cities
The government of Papua New Guinea is grappling with a major crisis following violent unrest in the country’s two largest cities, Port Moresby and Lae. These disturbances have led to the reported deaths of 16 individuals and significant property damage, underscoring the severity of the situation. Unrest Sparked by Wage Cuts The unrest was triggered
Papua New Guinea Government Battles Deadly Unrest in Major Cities
Vietnam's Ha Long Bay and Sa Pa Ranked Among World's Trending Destinations
1 hour ago
Vietnam's Ha Long Bay and Sa Pa Ranked Among World's Trending Destinations
China's Rare Earth Exports Surge by 7.3% in 2023 Amid Rising Global Demand
1 hour ago
China's Rare Earth Exports Surge by 7.3% in 2023 Amid Rising Global Demand
Bangladesh Unswayed by Western Criticism: Asserts Autonomy in Electoral Processes
6 mins ago
Bangladesh Unswayed by Western Criticism: Asserts Autonomy in Electoral Processes
Agarwal's 2024 Forecast: Moderate Year for India, Bottoming Out for China
11 mins ago
Agarwal's 2024 Forecast: Moderate Year for India, Bottoming Out for China
Chinese Ride-Hailing Driver's Unique Approach to Customer Service Wins Hearts Online
54 mins ago
Chinese Ride-Hailing Driver's Unique Approach to Customer Service Wins Hearts Online
Latest Headlines
World News
University of Oxford Research Questions Efficacy of Workplace Wellbeing Programs
2 mins
University of Oxford Research Questions Efficacy of Workplace Wellbeing Programs
ITV's Captivating Blend of Human Interest Stories and Current Affairs
2 mins
ITV's Captivating Blend of Human Interest Stories and Current Affairs
Axar Patel: The Evolution of a Game Changer
3 mins
Axar Patel: The Evolution of a Game Changer
DeSantis's Reagan Quote Sparks Controversy: NBC News Under Fire for Misinterpretation
3 mins
DeSantis's Reagan Quote Sparks Controversy: NBC News Under Fire for Misinterpretation
Iran Condemns U.S.-Britain Attack on Houthis in Yemen, Citing Regional Insecurity Risks
4 mins
Iran Condemns U.S.-Britain Attack on Houthis in Yemen, Citing Regional Insecurity Risks
Papua New Guinea Government Battles Deadly Unrest in Major Cities
6 mins
Papua New Guinea Government Battles Deadly Unrest in Major Cities
Bangladesh Unswayed by Western Criticism: Asserts Autonomy in Electoral Processes
6 mins
Bangladesh Unswayed by Western Criticism: Asserts Autonomy in Electoral Processes
BJP Slams Siddaramaiah Government Over Haveri Assault Case
6 mins
BJP Slams Siddaramaiah Government Over Haveri Assault Case
John Short: The Unforgettable Legacy of a Sports Talk Radio Pioneer
7 mins
John Short: The Unforgettable Legacy of a Sports Talk Radio Pioneer
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
12 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
13 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
13 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
14 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
15 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
16 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
16 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
17 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
17 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app