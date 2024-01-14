en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Maldivian Government Unveils New Company to Aid MTCC, Plans Major Reforms for State-Owned Enterprises

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 9:34 am EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 9:49 am EST
Maldivian Government Unveils New Company to Aid MTCC, Plans Major Reforms for State-Owned Enterprises

In a bold move to bolster efficiency and profitability, the Maldivian government has unveiled plans to create a new company aimed at lightening the workload of the Maldives Transport and Contracting Company (MTCC). The announcement, made during a cabinet meeting, comes as MTCC grapples with over 100 ongoing projects. Abdulla Nazim Ibrahim, the public policy secretary at the President’s Office, underscored that MTCC’s workload has outstripped its capacity, making the formation of a supplementary company a pressing necessity.

Revamping State-Owned Enterprises

In addition to the new company, the cabinet deliberated on the issue of unprofitable state-owned enterprises. A comprehensive strategy has been formulated to revise company ranking policies within a three-month timeframe. The strategy includes determining which companies will retain national and public status, and those whose shares will be put on sale.

These underperforming companies will be given a half-year period to improve their performance. Following this, the government intends to either restructure or potentially merge these companies, should their performance not meet the required standards.

‘Hafuthaa 14’ Roadmap: A Path to Profitability

The government’s initiatives don’t stop there. Over the next six months, a more effective policy for the establishment of new companies is anticipated to be developed. These reforms are part and parcel of the government’s ‘Hafuthaa 14’ roadmap, a strategic blueprint designed to enhance the profitability and efficiency of state-owned enterprises.

Reforms and Regulations

Alongside these measures, the government of Maldives is also poised to launch a series of reforms to state-owned enterprises. This includes revising the classification system, establishing Key Performance Indicators (KPIs), setting specific operational models for different companies, and formulating criteria for subsidies. The government also plans to take action against underperforming companies while introducing stricter regulations.

The overarching objective of these steps is to strengthen corporate governance, achieve financial sustainability, and foster operational excellence for state-owned enterprises in the Maldives. Through these initiatives, the government aims to ensure that state-owned enterprises not only perform efficiently, but also contribute significantly to the country’s economic growth.

0
Business Economy Maldives
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
57 seconds ago
Global Trade in Choppy Waters: Suez and Panama Canals Disruptions Could Reignite Inflation
Global maritime trade, the lifeblood of our interconnected economy, teeters on the precipice of disruption. Two of the world’s most vital arteries, the Suez and Panama Canals, are experiencing significant disturbances that are sending ripples of concern through the corridors of global policymaking. The fear is that these disruptions could trigger a surge in shipping
Global Trade in Choppy Waters: Suez and Panama Canals Disruptions Could Reignite Inflation
IT Stocks to Propel Nifty Index towards Landmark 22,000 Points: Market Forecast
16 mins ago
IT Stocks to Propel Nifty Index towards Landmark 22,000 Points: Market Forecast
Tata Consumer's Strategic Expansion: Exclusive Insights from CEO Sunil Dsouza
16 mins ago
Tata Consumer's Strategic Expansion: Exclusive Insights from CEO Sunil Dsouza
Navigating Stock Market Volatility: Insights from Futurologist Mahesh Gowande
12 mins ago
Navigating Stock Market Volatility: Insights from Futurologist Mahesh Gowande
Hertz Shifts Strategy, Plans to Sell Part of its Electric Vehicle Fleet
13 mins ago
Hertz Shifts Strategy, Plans to Sell Part of its Electric Vehicle Fleet
Scotts Miracle-Gro's $1.7 Billion Cannabis Investment Misstep: The Hagedorn's Plan for Recovery
15 mins ago
Scotts Miracle-Gro's $1.7 Billion Cannabis Investment Misstep: The Hagedorn's Plan for Recovery
Latest Headlines
World News
Biden's Smoothie Diversion: Yemen Questions Go Unanswered
36 seconds
Biden's Smoothie Diversion: Yemen Questions Go Unanswered
Maldives President Asserts Sovereignty Amidst Geopolitical Shifts
3 mins
Maldives President Asserts Sovereignty Amidst Geopolitical Shifts
Trish Cheatham's Remarkable Transformation: A Journey of 80 Pounds and Empowerment
5 mins
Trish Cheatham's Remarkable Transformation: A Journey of 80 Pounds and Empowerment
Dutton Backs Conroy for Dunkley By-Election: Spotlight on Cost of Living Crisis
7 mins
Dutton Backs Conroy for Dunkley By-Election: Spotlight on Cost of Living Crisis
Ivory Coast Triumphs in Africa Cup of Nations Opener: A Look at the Challenges and Road Ahead
8 mins
Ivory Coast Triumphs in Africa Cup of Nations Opener: A Look at the Challenges and Road Ahead
UK Pledges Record Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
9 mins
UK Pledges Record Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
Pro-Palestine Rally in Washington D.C. Marches Towards White House
11 mins
Pro-Palestine Rally in Washington D.C. Marches Towards White House
Beijing Opposes Lai Ching-te's Victory in Taiwan Presidential Election
14 mins
Beijing Opposes Lai Ching-te's Victory in Taiwan Presidential Election
Lai Ching-te's Victory: A Defiance of Beijing, A Potential Shift in Global Dynamics
14 mins
Lai Ching-te's Victory: A Defiance of Beijing, A Potential Shift in Global Dynamics
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
20 mins
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
3 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
4 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
4 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
6 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
11 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
11 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
11 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
11 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app