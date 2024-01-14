Maldivian Government Unveils New Company to Aid MTCC, Plans Major Reforms for State-Owned Enterprises

In a bold move to bolster efficiency and profitability, the Maldivian government has unveiled plans to create a new company aimed at lightening the workload of the Maldives Transport and Contracting Company (MTCC). The announcement, made during a cabinet meeting, comes as MTCC grapples with over 100 ongoing projects. Abdulla Nazim Ibrahim, the public policy secretary at the President’s Office, underscored that MTCC’s workload has outstripped its capacity, making the formation of a supplementary company a pressing necessity.

Revamping State-Owned Enterprises

In addition to the new company, the cabinet deliberated on the issue of unprofitable state-owned enterprises. A comprehensive strategy has been formulated to revise company ranking policies within a three-month timeframe. The strategy includes determining which companies will retain national and public status, and those whose shares will be put on sale.

These underperforming companies will be given a half-year period to improve their performance. Following this, the government intends to either restructure or potentially merge these companies, should their performance not meet the required standards.

‘Hafuthaa 14’ Roadmap: A Path to Profitability

The government’s initiatives don’t stop there. Over the next six months, a more effective policy for the establishment of new companies is anticipated to be developed. These reforms are part and parcel of the government’s ‘Hafuthaa 14’ roadmap, a strategic blueprint designed to enhance the profitability and efficiency of state-owned enterprises.

Reforms and Regulations

Alongside these measures, the government of Maldives is also poised to launch a series of reforms to state-owned enterprises. This includes revising the classification system, establishing Key Performance Indicators (KPIs), setting specific operational models for different companies, and formulating criteria for subsidies. The government also plans to take action against underperforming companies while introducing stricter regulations.

The overarching objective of these steps is to strengthen corporate governance, achieve financial sustainability, and foster operational excellence for state-owned enterprises in the Maldives. Through these initiatives, the government aims to ensure that state-owned enterprises not only perform efficiently, but also contribute significantly to the country’s economic growth.