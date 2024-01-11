en English
Economy

Malawi Government Urged to Balance Economic Priorities Amidst Recovery

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:51 am EST
In the run-up to Malawi’s 2024/25 budget, stakeholders have called for a balance of economic priorities during the Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs Pre-Budget Consultation Meetings. The plea comes amidst the country’s recovery efforts, as they grapple with the implications of significant initiatives such as the re-demarcation of constituencies from 193 to 228.

Concerns Over Re-Demarcation of Constituencies

Associate Professor Kennedy Machira of Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources expressed concerns about the timing of the re-demarcation initiative. He pointed out the contradiction of committing substantial resources to this project while pursuing a recovery budget. The government is faced with the task of allocating K45 billion for the Constituency Development Fund following the re-demarcation. Despite these reservations, the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) contends that the process adheres to legal requirements and should proceed.

Policy Impacts and Economic Challenges

Other issues raised during the consultations included the economic impact of policies such as the ban on exporting scrap metal and sugar import licenses. These policies could potentially affect business operations and contribute to the decrease in government revenue. The Economics Association of Malawi (Ecama) emphasized the importance of thorough policy analysis and cautioned against high expectations from the International Monetary Fund’s $175 million Extended Credit Facility. The association deemed this assistance insufficient for the country’s requirements, proposing a focus on trade over aid.

A Gradual Economic Recovery

Finance Minister, Simplex Chithyola Banda, shared the government’s plans for economic diversification and forecasted a gradual recovery with a growth rate of 3.2 percent in 2024. He also discussed suggestions for enhancing the Affordable Inputs Programme and recruiting sign language interpreters in courts. The forthcoming 2024/25 budget aims to rectify imbalances in the economy, support the Malawi 2063 vision, and its implementation plan.

0
Economy Malawi
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to get certified by some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

