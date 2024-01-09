Major Tenants Mull Exit from 311 South Wacker Drive, Threatening Occupancy Rate Plunge

Chicago’s skyline is set to witness a significant shift as three major tenants mull their exit from the iconic 65-story building at 311 South Wacker Drive. A potential departure by Attorneys’ Liability Assurance Society, Monroe Capital, and Mizuho Financial Group could result in an 87,000-square-foot vacancy. This looming void in the property, owned by the joint venture between Zeller Realty Group and Cindat Capital Management, threatens to send its occupancy rate plunging below 50%.

A Historic Purchase and a Steep Fall

The Zeller-Cindat venture had high hopes when they acquired the building for a whopping $302 million in 2014. They went on to inject an additional $38 million into renovations, aiming to make the property more appealing to potential tenants. However, the potential departure of these significant tenants could see the building’s occupancy rate nosedive from its pre-pandemic level of 86% to an alarming figure below the city’s average of approximately 76%.

Decreasing Value and a Tough Market

The building’s value has also taken a hit, with offers in the past year ranging between $100 million to $120 million. This is a significant drop from the price paid by the joint venture and the estimated value during a 2018 refinance. The underperformance is indicative of the challenges the building and its owners face in an increasingly demanding office market.

Market Shift Towards Newer Spaces

The trend towards newer or updated office spaces has led to increased vacancies in Class B properties, while Class A buildings have seen only a marginal rise in vacancies. This shift in preference is reshaping the city’s office market, with buildings like 10 South Riverside Plaza and 155 North Wacker Drive set to benefit from these corporate relocations. A wave of new tenants and renovations is positioning these properties more favorably in the office market, leaving older structures like 311 South Wacker Drive in the lurch.