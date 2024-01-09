en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Major Tenants Mull Exit from 311 South Wacker Drive, Threatening Occupancy Rate Plunge

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:49 pm EST
Major Tenants Mull Exit from 311 South Wacker Drive, Threatening Occupancy Rate Plunge

Chicago’s skyline is set to witness a significant shift as three major tenants mull their exit from the iconic 65-story building at 311 South Wacker Drive. A potential departure by Attorneys’ Liability Assurance Society, Monroe Capital, and Mizuho Financial Group could result in an 87,000-square-foot vacancy. This looming void in the property, owned by the joint venture between Zeller Realty Group and Cindat Capital Management, threatens to send its occupancy rate plunging below 50%.

A Historic Purchase and a Steep Fall

The Zeller-Cindat venture had high hopes when they acquired the building for a whopping $302 million in 2014. They went on to inject an additional $38 million into renovations, aiming to make the property more appealing to potential tenants. However, the potential departure of these significant tenants could see the building’s occupancy rate nosedive from its pre-pandemic level of 86% to an alarming figure below the city’s average of approximately 76%.

Decreasing Value and a Tough Market

The building’s value has also taken a hit, with offers in the past year ranging between $100 million to $120 million. This is a significant drop from the price paid by the joint venture and the estimated value during a 2018 refinance. The underperformance is indicative of the challenges the building and its owners face in an increasingly demanding office market.

Market Shift Towards Newer Spaces

The trend towards newer or updated office spaces has led to increased vacancies in Class B properties, while Class A buildings have seen only a marginal rise in vacancies. This shift in preference is reshaping the city’s office market, with buildings like 10 South Riverside Plaza and 155 North Wacker Drive set to benefit from these corporate relocations. A wave of new tenants and renovations is positioning these properties more favorably in the office market, leaving older structures like 311 South Wacker Drive in the lurch.

0
Business Economy
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
1 min ago
A. O. Smith Corp. Announces Leadership Transition: A New Era Begins
In a significant structural shift, A. O. Smith Corp., a leading manufacturer of water heating products, declared a change in its leadership. Dave Warren, senior vice president, president, and general manager of the North America water heating division, is poised to retire on April 1. His role will be filled by Steve O’Brien, formerly senior
A. O. Smith Corp. Announces Leadership Transition: A New Era Begins
Medtronic to Close Manufacturing Sites and Distribution Centers in Profitability Push
5 mins ago
Medtronic to Close Manufacturing Sites and Distribution Centers in Profitability Push
Feral Slice Pizza: A Taste of Resilience and Freedom
6 mins ago
Feral Slice Pizza: A Taste of Resilience and Freedom
FIGEAC AÉRO Launches PILOT 28: A Strategic Blueprint for Growth and Sustainability
2 mins ago
FIGEAC AÉRO Launches PILOT 28: A Strategic Blueprint for Growth and Sustainability
American Airlines Revamps AAdvantage Program, Introduces Exclusive Member Benefits
3 mins ago
American Airlines Revamps AAdvantage Program, Introduces Exclusive Member Benefits
American Airlines Upholds Elite Status Requirements Amidst Industry Changes
4 mins ago
American Airlines Upholds Elite Status Requirements Amidst Industry Changes
Latest Headlines
World News
Wisconsin Judge Rules Against Mobile Absentee Voting Sites
25 seconds
Wisconsin Judge Rules Against Mobile Absentee Voting Sites
Lucia Guo: The Power Behind UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt
2 mins
Lucia Guo: The Power Behind UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt
Florida House Speaker Paul Renner Lays out Legislative Priorities for 2024
2 mins
Florida House Speaker Paul Renner Lays out Legislative Priorities for 2024
West Virginia Declared the Unhealthiest State in America, Reveals Forbes Advisor Study
2 mins
West Virginia Declared the Unhealthiest State in America, Reveals Forbes Advisor Study
San Francisco's 2024 Mayoral Race: A Moderate Battle with a Potential Progressive Opening
3 mins
San Francisco's 2024 Mayoral Race: A Moderate Battle with a Potential Progressive Opening
Fulton County DA Fani Willis to Speak at Atlanta's Historic Big Bethel AME Amid Legal Controversy
4 mins
Fulton County DA Fani Willis to Speak at Atlanta's Historic Big Bethel AME Amid Legal Controversy
Afenyo-Markin Denies Electoral Violence Allegations; Push for Organ Harvesting Legislation
4 mins
Afenyo-Markin Denies Electoral Violence Allegations; Push for Organ Harvesting Legislation
D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals Challenges Trump's Claim of Broad Presidential Immunity
5 mins
D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals Challenges Trump's Claim of Broad Presidential Immunity
Carlito's Triumphant Return to WWE: A New Chapter Begins
5 mins
Carlito's Triumphant Return to WWE: A New Chapter Begins
Dead by Daylight Announces Crossover with Alan Wake
1 hour
Dead by Daylight Announces Crossover with Alan Wake
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
1 hour
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
2 hours
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
3 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
3 hours
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
3 hours
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
3 hours
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
4 hours
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
4 hours
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app