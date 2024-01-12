en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Major Corporations Announce Workforce Reductions Amidst Improved Economic Forecast

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:08 pm EST
Major Corporations Announce Workforce Reductions Amidst Improved Economic Forecast

In a surprising move, several major corporations, including Amazon, Google, BlackRock, Citigroup, and Xerox, have announced significant workforce reductions, continuing a trend of corporate downsizing. This wave of layoffs comes despite a decrease in inflation and a lowered likelihood of an imminent recession, contradicting many economists’ predictions earlier last year.

Streamlining Operations Amidst Improved Economic Forecast

The layoffs indicate a continuous effort by these conglomerates to tighten their operations following a period of ‘right-sizing,’ which already led to substantial job cuts. This reduction in white-collar jobs depicts a cautious approach by businesses as they continue to identify areas for cost-cutting and efficiency enhancement, despite a somewhat optimistic economic outlook.

Big Tech Giants Leading the Layoff Trend

Leading this trend are technology and e-commerce behemoth Amazon and search engine pioneer Google. Google plans to lay off several hundred employees within its Augmented Reality and personal assistant divisions, while Amazon aims to reduce its workforce within Twitch, Prime Video, and Amazon MGM Studios. Last year, the tech sector alone witnessed over 262,000 job cuts. The first 11 days of 2024 have already seen 27 tech companies lay off over 4,500 employees.

AI: A Double-Edged Sword?

Moreover, major corporations plan to leverage emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI) to eliminate vast workforce sections. This trend is not limited to the tech sector, it is also evident in the entertainment industry and industrial jobs. The US Postal Service, UPS, and the auto industry have announced substantial job cuts, with AI playing a significant role in these decisions. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, unemployment rose in November 2023. A report by outplacement firm Randstad RiseSmart found that 90 percent of employers plan job cuts this year.

0
Business Economy
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
1 min ago
Microsoft Dethrones Apple as Most Valuable Publicly Traded Company
In a significant shift in the world of technology and finance, Microsoft Corporation has surpassed Apple Inc., seizing the title of the most valuable publicly traded company. On Friday’s close, Microsoft’s market capitalization reached a new high of $2.89 trillion, following a more than 3% surge in its shares over the week. In stark contrast,
Microsoft Dethrones Apple as Most Valuable Publicly Traded Company
Marketing Leaders at CES 2024: Charting the Course for the Future of Advertising
4 mins ago
Marketing Leaders at CES 2024: Charting the Course for the Future of Advertising
2023 Cartel-Fine Figures: A New Trend in Antitrust Enforcement?
5 mins ago
2023 Cartel-Fine Figures: A New Trend in Antitrust Enforcement?
StateHouse Holdings: Navigating Challenges for Growth in California's Cannabis Market
2 mins ago
StateHouse Holdings: Navigating Challenges for Growth in California's Cannabis Market
Rupee Beer: Best Beer for World Food Expands Delivery Across the US
3 mins ago
Rupee Beer: Best Beer for World Food Expands Delivery Across the US
Sri Lankan President Wickremesinghe to Attend World Economic Forum in Davos
3 mins ago
Sri Lankan President Wickremesinghe to Attend World Economic Forum in Davos
Latest Headlines
World News
Study Finds No Link Between COVID-19 Vaccines and Postmenopausal Bleeding
2 mins
Study Finds No Link Between COVID-19 Vaccines and Postmenopausal Bleeding
Sri Lankan President Wickremesinghe to Attend World Economic Forum in Davos
3 mins
Sri Lankan President Wickremesinghe to Attend World Economic Forum in Davos
Amy L. Reeves Seeks Re-election as Coffee County Circuit Clerk
3 mins
Amy L. Reeves Seeks Re-election as Coffee County Circuit Clerk
Daniil Medvedev Rebuts Netflix Series Portrayal, Readies for Australian Open Amid Controversy
3 mins
Daniil Medvedev Rebuts Netflix Series Portrayal, Readies for Australian Open Amid Controversy
President Addresses Iran, Proxy War Speculations Amidst Coffee Cups
4 mins
President Addresses Iran, Proxy War Speculations Amidst Coffee Cups
Veteran MLB Player Charlie Culberson Switches to Pitching Role with Braves
4 mins
Veteran MLB Player Charlie Culberson Switches to Pitching Role with Braves
House Speaker Mike Johnson Navigates Budget Deal Amid Party Opposition
4 mins
House Speaker Mike Johnson Navigates Budget Deal Amid Party Opposition
Medicaid Expansion Tied to Lower Postoperative Mortality in Lung Cancer Surgery
5 mins
Medicaid Expansion Tied to Lower Postoperative Mortality in Lung Cancer Surgery
Trump-linked Businesses Received $7.8M from Foreign Governments: A Potential Constitutional Breach
6 mins
Trump-linked Businesses Received $7.8M from Foreign Governments: A Potential Constitutional Breach
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
4 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
5 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
5 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
6 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
8 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
10 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
10 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
11 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
11 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app