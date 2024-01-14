en English
Business

Major Companies Signal Shift in Labor Market with Staff Layoffs

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:55 am EST
Major Companies Signal Shift in Labor Market with Staff Layoffs

As 2024 unfolds, the global labor market seems to be entering a new phase characterized by a slowdown in hiring and an increase in layoffs. Major tech companies, including Google, Amazon, and Xerox, are spearheading this trend, initiating significant staff reductions that could potentially herald a shift in the labor market’s dynamics.

Tech Giants Announce Layoffs

Google, a cornerstone of the tech industry, has announced it will be cutting several hundred jobs across various teams, including hardware, central engineering, and Google Assistant. Similarly, Amazon’s Twitch platform has confirmed a 35% reduction in its workforce. Other tech companies like Discord and Duolingo have also initiated layoffs, affecting thousands of employees.

Apple Merges Teams, Cuts Jobs

Meanwhile, Apple has decided to shut down its Data Operations Annotations team in San Diego, merging it with the team in Texas. This move has resulted in the layoffs of 121 employees. However, the affected employees are being offered the opportunity to relocate to Austin, complete with relocation stipends and severance packages, hinting at the company’s efforts to manage the situation with consideration.

2024 Starts With More Layoffs

In just the first two weeks of 2024, over 7,500 employees have been laid off across a spectrum of industries, including tech, banking, and entertainment. This large-scale job reduction demonstrates the impact of current economic conditions, even on big companies, and confirms the cooling labor market trend. However, many companies are striving to find other roles for affected employees, indicating a sense of responsibility amidst the ongoing economic reshuffle.

Business Economy
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

