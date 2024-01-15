Major Amendments to Cyprus Social Insurance Law to Impact Employed and Self-Employed Individuals in 2024

The Cyprus Social Insurance Law will undergo significant changes in 2024, affecting both employed and self-employed individuals. The Department of Social Insurance Services is in charge of determining the maximum earnings amount, which is used to calculate contributions to various funds. Because these changes may have an impact on financial planning and payroll management, employers, employees, and self-employed individuals must be aware of them.

Decoding the Changes

The changes to the social insurance contribution rates are tied to modifications in Social Security payments and Medicare. The proposed amendments include a 3.2% hike in monthly Social Security payments, a 6% rise in Medicare Part B premiums, and an opportunity for people aged 50 and above to contribute up to $30,500 to a retirement plan. The gradual increase of the full retirement age from 65 to 67, reaching 66 and eight months in the final half of 2024, is another noteworthy change.

The Social Security Expansion Act 2024

The Social Security Expansion Act 2024 is an instrumental bill that aims to elevate social security benefits for current and future recipients, potentially benefiting over 71 million Americans. This act is expected to increase the Social Security benefits and Supplemental Security Income payments in 2024, boosting the benefits allowances by more than $50, thereby providing essential benefits to low-income households and senior citizens grappling with the cost of living.

Implications of the Changes

The Social Security Administration has announced a 3.2% boost to Social Security and SSI benefits starting in 2024, with over 71 million recipients expected to see an average bump of $50 in their monthly retirement checks. The income maximum subject to the Social Security tax will jump from $160,200 to $168,600, reflecting the increased cost of living faced by millions of Americans. These changes indicate a focus on addressing the financial challenges faced by low-income and fixed-income beneficiaries, particularly in the context of inflation and rising living costs.

However, many retirees may receive a federal income tax bill on a portion of their Social Security benefits due to a high cost of living adjustment (COLA) of 8.7% in 2023, resulting in an average increase of $140 per month. This boost might push them over the income threshold that makes their benefits taxable, leading to unexpected tax bills for seniors. Inflation and the rising costs of essential items are further impacting retirees’ budgets, along with increased Medicare premiums. It is advisable for retirees to calculate their combined income and Social Security benefits to determine if they may be taxable.