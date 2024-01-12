Macdonald Mafuta Mwale Appointed as Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank

Macdonald Mafuta Mwale, a distinguished figure in national economics, has been appointed as the Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of Malawi. This appointment signifies his return to the Central Bank, an institution he was initially seconded from, and where he previously held a pivotal role as the Director of Research and Statistics.

Mwale’s Professional Progression

With a rich background in economics, Mwale’s professional portfolio includes significant contributions to several World Bank projects. His educational qualifications, a Master of Science (MSc) degree in Economics and Econometrics from Nottingham University and a PhD in Economics from Aberdeen University, underscore his expertise in the field. The new appointment is seen as a significant progression in Mwale’s illustrious career as an economist.

Leadership Dynamics within National Financial Institutions

As Mwale steps into his new role, he replaces Betchani Tchereni, who has been appointed as the Secretary to the Treasury in the Ministry of Finance. This reshuffling of leadership roles within national financial institutions demonstrates their dynamic nature and the fluidity of career trajectories within this sphere.

Confirmation of Mwale’s Appointment

The announcement of Mwale’s appointment was confirmed by the Secretary to the Office of the President and Cabinet, Colleen Zamba. This appointment takes immediate effect, marking a full circle in Mwale’s career journey as he returns to his roots at the Reserve Bank, ready to contribute further to national financial stability and growth.