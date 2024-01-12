en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Economy

Macdonald Mafuta Mwale Appointed as Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:09 am EST
Macdonald Mafuta Mwale Appointed as Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank

Macdonald Mafuta Mwale, a distinguished figure in national economics, has been appointed as the Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of Malawi. This appointment signifies his return to the Central Bank, an institution he was initially seconded from, and where he previously held a pivotal role as the Director of Research and Statistics.

Mwale’s Professional Progression

With a rich background in economics, Mwale’s professional portfolio includes significant contributions to several World Bank projects. His educational qualifications, a Master of Science (MSc) degree in Economics and Econometrics from Nottingham University and a PhD in Economics from Aberdeen University, underscore his expertise in the field. The new appointment is seen as a significant progression in Mwale’s illustrious career as an economist.

Leadership Dynamics within National Financial Institutions

As Mwale steps into his new role, he replaces Betchani Tchereni, who has been appointed as the Secretary to the Treasury in the Ministry of Finance. This reshuffling of leadership roles within national financial institutions demonstrates their dynamic nature and the fluidity of career trajectories within this sphere.

Confirmation of Mwale’s Appointment

The announcement of Mwale’s appointment was confirmed by the Secretary to the Office of the President and Cabinet, Colleen Zamba. This appointment takes immediate effect, marking a full circle in Mwale’s career journey as he returns to his roots at the Reserve Bank, ready to contribute further to national financial stability and growth.

0
Economy Malawi
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to get certified by some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Economy

See more
4 mins ago
UK Economy Experiences Revival in November with Services and Production Sector Leading the Charge
November painted a hopeful picture for the United Kingdom’s economy as it demonstrated signs of recovery with a slight but notable expansion. The Office for National Statistics (ONS) data illuminates this upward trend, revealing a 0.3 percent growth in the nation’s real gross domestic product (GDP), a welcome shift from the 0.3 percent decline witnessed
UK Economy Experiences Revival in November with Services and Production Sector Leading the Charge
Marginal Growth in Britain's Economy Amid Fears of Recession
10 mins ago
Marginal Growth in Britain's Economy Amid Fears of Recession
China State Council Unveils Comprehensive 2023 Imports and Exports Report
14 mins ago
China State Council Unveils Comprehensive 2023 Imports and Exports Report
IMF Approves $700 Million Tranche to Aid Pakistan's Economic Recovery
5 mins ago
IMF Approves $700 Million Tranche to Aid Pakistan's Economic Recovery
Hope Baking Co. Unveils $37 Million Expansion, Boosting Local Economy
8 mins ago
Hope Baking Co. Unveils $37 Million Expansion, Boosting Local Economy
China's Central Bank To Increase Liquidity Injections Amid Economic Challenges
8 mins ago
China's Central Bank To Increase Liquidity Injections Amid Economic Challenges
Latest Headlines
World News
Bureau of Meteorology Warns of Extreme Heatwave Across Australia
32 seconds
Bureau of Meteorology Warns of Extreme Heatwave Across Australia
Trump Defies Court Order with Six-Minute Rant Against Judge
35 seconds
Trump Defies Court Order with Six-Minute Rant Against Judge
Tennis Power Couple: Katie Boulter Revels in Alex De Minaur's Success
1 min
Tennis Power Couple: Katie Boulter Revels in Alex De Minaur's Success
Fauzia Janjua: The First Pakistani-American Muslim Woman Mayor in New Jersey
1 min
Fauzia Janjua: The First Pakistani-American Muslim Woman Mayor in New Jersey
Victoria Premier Ends Seven-Year Radio Boycott: A New Era of Media Relations
2 mins
Victoria Premier Ends Seven-Year Radio Boycott: A New Era of Media Relations
Soneva CEO Condemns Maldivian Minister's Derogatory Comments Towards Indian PM
2 mins
Soneva CEO Condemns Maldivian Minister's Derogatory Comments Towards Indian PM
Chris Christie Suspends 2024 Presidential Campaign: Implications and What's Next
3 mins
Chris Christie Suspends 2024 Presidential Campaign: Implications and What's Next
Santa Clara Ends Losing Streak to Gonzaga with Last-Second Victory
3 mins
Santa Clara Ends Losing Streak to Gonzaga with Last-Second Victory
Callisto Pasuwa: The Serial Winner with a Trove of Trophies
5 mins
Callisto Pasuwa: The Serial Winner with a Trove of Trophies
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
10 mins
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
14 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
15 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
15 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
16 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
17 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
17 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
18 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
19 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app