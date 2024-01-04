en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Macau’s MICE industry Records 30% YoY Growth, Predicts Strong Future

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:02 pm EST
Macau’s MICE industry Records 30% YoY Growth, Predicts Strong Future

2023 was a landmark year for Macau’s MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) industry, with the city hosting around 1,000 conventions and exhibitions, according to the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM). This represents a significant 30% year-on-year growth, largely driven by IPIM’s ‘One-stop Service’ for MICE Bidding and Support, which facilitated 44 projects focusing on four key industries.

Positive Economic Impact

The average spending of exhibition visitors reached an impressive MOP5,072 per person during the third quarter, surpassing average tourist spending by 1.14 times. This increased expenditure has boosted the local economy, particularly benefiting sectors such as hospitality, dining, retail, and logistics and positively impacting small and medium-sized businesses. Nearly 6,000 exhibition attendees were also encouraged to engage with the local Macau community, exploring and making purchases.

Galaxy Arena: A New Beacon for the MICE Industry

The Galaxy Arena, a part of the 1.1 million square meters property, has emerged as a leading destination for world-class cultural and entertainment events. Hosting international stars and prestigious events throughout 2023, the arena has showcased the potential of Macau’s MICE industry. The Galaxy International Convention Center (GICC), the latest addition to the Group’s ever-expanding integrated resort precinct, will usher in a new era for the MICE industry in Macau.

Future Growth Prospects

Looking forward, the MICE industry in Macau is expected to see continued growth. The sector is projected to experience a 50% increase in events to 1,500 in 2024 as efforts to recover to pre-pandemic activity levels are amplified. The rising demand for venue hire and site-specific services in 2023 indicates a positive trajectory for the industry.

0
Business Economy Macau
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
33 seconds ago
WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Index: A Superior Dividend Growth Strategy
The WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Index (WTDGI) is an investment model that casts its net on U.S. companies with robust prospects for dividend growth. It also strategically sidesteps those with unstable dividend payments. According to recent reports, the U.S. Dividend Stream, an indicator aggregating the projected dividend payments from all U.S. listed dividend payers,
WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Index: A Superior Dividend Growth Strategy
Louisiana Crawfish Shortage: A Blow to Local Cuisine and Economy
1 min ago
Louisiana Crawfish Shortage: A Blow to Local Cuisine and Economy
PwC to Guide Future Enterprises Limited's Asset Bidding Process, Lenders Seek Individual Bids
2 mins ago
PwC to Guide Future Enterprises Limited's Asset Bidding Process, Lenders Seek Individual Bids
Bumper Secures $48 Million in Series B Funding to Boost European Expansion
51 seconds ago
Bumper Secures $48 Million in Series B Funding to Boost European Expansion
Simulations Plus Posts Solid Q1 2024 Results, Anticipates Strong Future Performance
1 min ago
Simulations Plus Posts Solid Q1 2024 Results, Anticipates Strong Future Performance
EMPS Report Highlights Concerning Trends Among Job Applicants: Increased Criminal Records and Unverifiable Qualifications
1 min ago
EMPS Report Highlights Concerning Trends Among Job Applicants: Increased Criminal Records and Unverifiable Qualifications
Latest Headlines
World News
Dvon Ellies Returns to Penn State for 2024 Season, Boosting Nittany Lions' Defense
18 seconds
Dvon Ellies Returns to Penn State for 2024 Season, Boosting Nittany Lions' Defense
Surprise Victory for Uni Queen at Geraldton Turf Club's Walkaway Cup
18 seconds
Surprise Victory for Uni Queen at Geraldton Turf Club's Walkaway Cup
Xander Schauffele: A Disciplined Approach to Pro Golf in 2024
27 seconds
Xander Schauffele: A Disciplined Approach to Pro Golf in 2024
District Administration Launches 'New My Gym' in Dubagga, Lucknow: Health and Fitness Take Center Stage
1 min
District Administration Launches 'New My Gym' in Dubagga, Lucknow: Health and Fitness Take Center Stage
Sunshine Stars FC Aims for Top Three Finish in NPFL
1 min
Sunshine Stars FC Aims for Top Three Finish in NPFL
SADAG Initiates Search for Press Assistant to Amplify Mental Health Advocacy
1 min
SADAG Initiates Search for Press Assistant to Amplify Mental Health Advocacy
Halo Top Launches Endorsement Program to Support Goal-Based Resolutions for 2024
2 mins
Halo Top Launches Endorsement Program to Support Goal-Based Resolutions for 2024
Delhi Ministers Claim Anticipated Arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by ED
2 mins
Delhi Ministers Claim Anticipated Arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by ED
Ontario's Healthcare Battle: Addressing Staffing Crisis and Long-Term Care Challenges Amid COVID-19 Surge
2 mins
Ontario's Healthcare Battle: Addressing Staffing Crisis and Long-Term Care Challenges Amid COVID-19 Surge
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
3 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
3 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
4 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
5 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
5 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
5 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
5 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
6 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
7 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app