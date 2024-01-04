Macau’s MICE industry Records 30% YoY Growth, Predicts Strong Future

2023 was a landmark year for Macau’s MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) industry, with the city hosting around 1,000 conventions and exhibitions, according to the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM). This represents a significant 30% year-on-year growth, largely driven by IPIM’s ‘One-stop Service’ for MICE Bidding and Support, which facilitated 44 projects focusing on four key industries.

Positive Economic Impact

The average spending of exhibition visitors reached an impressive MOP5,072 per person during the third quarter, surpassing average tourist spending by 1.14 times. This increased expenditure has boosted the local economy, particularly benefiting sectors such as hospitality, dining, retail, and logistics and positively impacting small and medium-sized businesses. Nearly 6,000 exhibition attendees were also encouraged to engage with the local Macau community, exploring and making purchases.

Galaxy Arena: A New Beacon for the MICE Industry

The Galaxy Arena, a part of the 1.1 million square meters property, has emerged as a leading destination for world-class cultural and entertainment events. Hosting international stars and prestigious events throughout 2023, the arena has showcased the potential of Macau’s MICE industry. The Galaxy International Convention Center (GICC), the latest addition to the Group’s ever-expanding integrated resort precinct, will usher in a new era for the MICE industry in Macau.

Future Growth Prospects

Looking forward, the MICE industry in Macau is expected to see continued growth. The sector is projected to experience a 50% increase in events to 1,500 in 2024 as efforts to recover to pre-pandemic activity levels are amplified. The rising demand for venue hire and site-specific services in 2023 indicates a positive trajectory for the industry.