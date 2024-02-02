LyondellBasell Announces Q4 and Full-Year 2023 Financial Results, Significant Strategic Moves

LyondellBasell Industries (LYB) has unveiled its financial performance for the fourth quarter and full year of 2023. The company's Q4 report revealed a net income of $185 million, translating to $0.56 per share. However, when excluding identified items, earnings rose to $1.26 per share. The Q4 EBITDA stood at $639 million, and this figure increased to $910 million excluding identified items. During this period, LYB generated $1.5 billion in cash from operating activities and extended $406 million in dividends to its shareholders.

Strategic Moves and Divestitures

The company made significant strides in the strategic and investment fronts. LYB reached a final investment decision to construct its first commercial-scale catalytic advanced recycling plant employing its patented MoReTec technology. Additionally, it announced the divestiture of its Ethylene Oxide and Derivatives business for $700 million. In a bid to expand its global footprint, LYB entered into an agreement to acquire a 35% stake in NATPET, a Saudi Arabian PDH PP joint venture, for $500 million.

Full Year Performance and Strategic Launch

For the entire year, LYB recorded a net income of $2.1 billion, amounting to $6.46 per share. When identified items are excluded, this figure rises to $2.8 billion or $8.65 per share. The full-year EBITDA was $4.5 billion, or $5.2 billion excluding identified items. LYB generated $4.9 billion in cash from operating activities during this period, returning $1.8 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. The company also launched a new strategy aimed at creating a more profitable and sustainable growth engine and made considerable progress in portfolio management and investments.

Looking Ahead

LYB's outlook for Q1 2024 signals continued challenges arising from sluggish demand and economic uncertainty. As a result, the company has adjusted operating rates to align with global demand expectations. Despite industry-wide challenges such as soft global demand and capacity additions, LyondellBasell demonstrated operational resilience and profitability, setting a robust path for future growth.