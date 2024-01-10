Luxurious Napa Valley Estate in Stags Leap District Hits the Market

In the heart of California’s wine country, a hidden gem has surfaced on the real estate market. A secluded 20-acre estate, perched atop Wappo Hill in the prestigious Stags Leap district of Napa Valley, is now listed for sale. Renowned for its breathtaking 360-degree vistas of local vineyards and serene landscape, this property represents the quintessence of luxury and privacy.

A Rare Find in Napa Valley

According to Engel & Völkers agent Agi Smith, such estates are a rare find in this region. In the past two decades, only two residences on the coveted Wappo Hill have changed hands. The current owners, who wish to remain anonymous, have meticulously maintained this luxurious home for over twenty years and are now ready to pass it on to a new buyer.

Features and Amenities

The expansive, single-level main residence is a sight to behold. It is adorned with various patios, a pizza oven, and rustic French cottage-style kitchen interiors that exude a timeless charm. In addition, the estate offers office space and separate guest accommodations, ensuring comfort and privacy for all its inhabitants.

Opportunity for Viticulture

The estate is not just a luxurious home; it also holds potential for viticulture. At least five acres of the property are deemed suitable for planting, pending professional analysis. This unique feature opens up the possibility for buyers interested in exploring the art of winemaking, adding a layer of intrigue to the estate.

Napa Valley Real Estate Outlook

Smith anticipates a potential surge in demand for Napa Valley properties in 2024, following a comparatively quieter market in 2023 due to high inflation and mortgage rates. As such, this listing presents an attractive opportunity for discerning buyers seeking a tranquil retreat amid the area’s coveted vineyards.