Lumina Grand EC Project in Singapore: Over Half of Units Sold on Launch Weekend

The real estate scene in Singapore buzzed with excitement as Lumina Grand, the first executive condominium (EC) project of 2024, recorded robust sales during its launch weekend. The developer behind the project, City Developments Limited (CDL), announced that by noon on January 28, more than half of the available units had been sold, marking a 53 percent sale rate.

Notable Sales Figures

A total of 269 out of 512 units changed hands, with the cost of units ranging from $1.34 million for a three-bedroom unit to $2.1 million for a five-bedroom unit. The average launch price stood at $1,464 per square foot. A 3 percent premium was levied on purchases made under the deferred payment scheme.

Driving Factors Behind Strong Sales

Sherman Kwek, CDL's CEO, credited the impressive sales to the pent-up demand from first-time buyers and HDB upgraders. He noted that the project's strategic location in Bukit Batok and its well-thought-out design played a significant role in attracting buyers.

Second-time Buyers Exhaust Quota

Interestingly, the project's 30 percent quota for second-time buyers, as stipulated by current regulations, was quickly exhausted. Mark Yip, Huttons Asia CEO, remarked on the strong demand from this category of buyers. Meanwhile, Marcus Chu, CEO of ERA Singapore, highlighted the significant price advantage that ECs hold over private condominiums, adding to their appeal. Chu also underscored the potential for ECs to yield substantial profits upon resale.

Potential Future Prospects

Propnex CEO Ismail Gafoor pointed out the pent-up demand for ECs, noting that a nearby EC project was 89 percent sold. Gafoor suggested that Lumina Grand's proximity to the upcoming Tengah new town could provide a viable exit plan for EC owners in the future. However, Nicholas Mak from Mogul.sg drew attention to a gradual decrease in EC project take-up rates, with Lumina Grand recording the lowest among the four most recent launches.