Local Lookalikes: Filling the Void Left by International Brands

In an intriguing global trend, local businesses are stepping up to fill the vacuum left by the departure of international brands like Ikea, Zara, McDonald’s, and Starbucks. This shift is not just about survival but a testament to the resilience and adaptability of local economies, providing a unique opportunity for local brands to establish themselves.

Local Lookalikes: Adapting to Local Tastes

These emerging local businesses are not mere replacements but are creating their unique identity. They are mimicking the business model, products, and services of the departed brands but with a twist. They are tailoring these aspects to resonate with the local population’s tastes and preferences. This strategic blend of the familiar with the local is giving birth to ‘local lookalikes.’

While international companies like Ikea, Zara, McDonald’s, and Starbucks have a globally recognized presence, their retreat from certain markets has paved the way for local entrepreneurs. This exodus of global brands is not a loss but an opportunity for local businesses to step up and cater to consumer demand that these brands once met.

Case Studies: Gwangju, Czech Republic, Atlanta

Take Gwangju Metropolitan City, for instance, where local companies are showcasing innovative ideas and outstanding technologies at CES 2024 in Las Vegas. Thirteen companies from sectors like AI-based AgTech, healthcare, content, and smart appliances are participating in the Gwangju Joint Pavilion. The city’s support in providing services such as overseas market consultation, booth setup, translation, and media promotion is making it possible for these companies to expand internationally.

In the Czech Republic, a record 39 new brands entered the retail market last year. Brands like Victoria’s Secret, Popeyes, and Zadig & Voltaire found the market attractive due to its high-quality tenant mix, good business results, and growing purchasing power. Most of these brands, primarily from Italy, Slovakia, and France, opened stores in Prague.

Meanwhile, in Atlanta, VerticalActive, an athleisure brand, is aiming to establish sustainable manufacturing, replacing international brands with local businesses. This shift towards local businesses replacing international brands signifies a new era of local entrepreneurship and adaptability in the face of global market shifts.

In this changing landscape, local businesses are demonstrating their potential to capitalize on market openings and create a unique identity that resonates with local consumers. This trend underscores the adaptability and resilience of local economies, highlighting a bright future for local entrepreneurship worldwide.