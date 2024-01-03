Local Companies Redefine Markets as International Brands Depart

In an interesting twist of global marketing dynamics, local companies in various locations are stepping in to fill the void left by international brands such as Ikea, Zara, McDonald’s, and Starbucks. These brands, for reasons not detailed in this article, have exited certain markets, paving the way for local entities to rise and thrive. Mimicking not just the business models of these global giants but also their offerings, these local lookalikes are sweeping markets with their localized tastes and preferences. This phenomenon is part of a broader trend that sees local businesses replacing international chains, while also pumping vitality into the local economy.

Emergence of Third-Generation Brands

Taking center stage in this new wave of local business evolution is Trendyol, a Turkish e-commerce platform. Recognized as a groundbreaking third-generation brand in the global fashion industry, Trendyol’s success story is a testament to the potential of local brands to compete on a global scale. It has been highlighted for its fast and affordable delivery, as well as its strong customer loyalty initiatives. According to the State of Fashion 2024 report, 40% of customers in the United States and 26% in the United Kingdom chose to shop from third-generation fashion companies in the last 12 months.

Local Production, Global Reach

Erdem Inan, CEO of Trendyol, proudly emphasizes the quality production capabilities of Turkey. The success of their products, produced by more than 400 local manufacturers across the country, underlines the power of local production. Trendyol’s global expansion strategy also demonstrates the company’s ability to take local brands to international markets. With over 1.5 million customers shopping from more than 200 Turkish brands in Germany, the company is carving a successful path in international markets.

Success Beyond Borders

The company’s success is not limited to Germany. Trendyol has made impressive strides in Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, becoming the most downloaded online shopping application in these countries. This success is a testament to the power of local businesses to not only replace departing international brands but also to redefine markets, cater to local tastes, and contribute to local economies.

While this article does not delve into the specific reasons for the departure of international companies or the detailed success stories of the local entities, it does open the door for further discussion and exploration.