en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Local Businesses Filling the Gap of Departed Global Giants: Adaptation and Resilience

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:46 pm EST
Local Businesses Filling the Gap of Departed Global Giants: Adaptation and Resilience

In an increasingly interconnected global economy, certain multinational brands have become synonymous with particular sectors. However, when giants like Ikea, Zara, McDonald’s, and Starbucks decide to exit certain markets, they leave behind a void that domestic entrepreneurs are quick to fill. This international departure has led to the rise of local counterparts, replicating the business models, product offerings, and branding of the departed giants. This phenomenon is not just about imitation; it’s about adaptation and resilience, showcasing the ability of local economies to adjust and thrive in the face of changes in the international business landscape.

Adapting Global Success to Local Tastes

Turkish e-commerce platform, Trendyol, is a prime example of a domestic business stepping up to fill a market gap. Recognized as a third-generation brand in the global fashion industry, Trendyol has differentiated itself with affordable pricing, a wide range of options, and innovative customer loyalty strategies. Surprisingly, data from the State of Fashion 2024 report revealed that 40% of customers in the United States and 26% in the United Kingdom chose to shop from such third-generation fashion companies in the past year. Erdem Inan, CEO of Trendyol, attributes the company’s success to Turkey’s quality production capabilities and the support of over 400 local manufacturers throughout the country.

Local Innovation on a Global Stage

Further emphasizing the adaptability of local businesses, Gwangju Metropolitan City in South Korea is set to participate in CES 2024. The city will showcase innovative ideas and outstanding technologies from local companies, demonstrating their readiness for the global stage. This includes fascinating solutions like ‘Edgefarm’, ‘inDJ for Connected Car & App’, and ‘GENICLASS and GENIPEN’ – all recipients of the CES 2024 Innovation Award. To ensure their success, Gwangju Metropolitan City is providing services such as overseas market consultation, booth setup, translation, and media promotion for the participating companies.

The Attractiveness of the Czech Retail Market

On a similar note, the Czech retail market welcomed a record number of 39 new brands last year, including notable names like Victoria’s Secret, Popeyes, and Zadig & Voltaire. The market’s attractiveness stems from the high-quality tenant mix, impressive business results, growing purchasing power of the Czech population, and influx of tourists. This illustrates how local markets can not only adapt to the departure of international brands but can also attract new ones, further enhancing the diversity and dynamism of the local retail landscape.

In conclusion, the rise of local counterparts to international brands reflects a broader global trend. It’s a testament to the resilience, adaptability, and entrepreneurial spirit of local economies. As global brands continue to navigate the ever-changing business landscape, it’s clear that local businesses are more than ready to step in and fill any gaps left behind.

0
Business Economy Local News
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
37 seconds ago
First Internet Bancorp to Announce Q4 2023 Financial Results
First Internet Bancorp, the pioneer parent company of digital banking spaceship First Internet Bank, has unveiled its schedule to release the financial results of the fourth quarter of 2023. The much-anticipated announcement is slated for January 24, 2024, once the market calls it a day. Subsequently, a conference call and webcast have been arranged for
First Internet Bancorp to Announce Q4 2023 Financial Results
Ellomay Capital Ltd. to Sell Holdings in Talmei Yosef Facility Amid Ongoing Hostilities
4 mins ago
Ellomay Capital Ltd. to Sell Holdings in Talmei Yosef Facility Amid Ongoing Hostilities
Unveiling the Invisible War: A Deep Dive into Cyber Victimization
4 mins ago
Unveiling the Invisible War: A Deep Dive into Cyber Victimization
First Internet Bancorp Amplifies Digital Footprint with Webcast and Slides
2 mins ago
First Internet Bancorp Amplifies Digital Footprint with Webcast and Slides
PetroChina Assumes Control of West Qurna-1 Project as ExxonMobil Exits Iraq
2 mins ago
PetroChina Assumes Control of West Qurna-1 Project as ExxonMobil Exits Iraq
Swiss Performance Sportswear Brand On to Participate in 2024 ICR Conference
3 mins ago
Swiss Performance Sportswear Brand On to Participate in 2024 ICR Conference
Latest Headlines
World News
Luke Littler's Phenomenal Showdown with Luke Humphries: A Darting Spectacle
33 seconds
Luke Littler's Phenomenal Showdown with Luke Humphries: A Darting Spectacle
NUS Nursing Develops App to Support New Parents: A Study Shows Promising Results
37 seconds
NUS Nursing Develops App to Support New Parents: A Study Shows Promising Results
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to Present at 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
59 seconds
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to Present at 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Texas Woman Pleads Guilty to Impersonating Nurse, Faces Serious Legal Consequences
1 min
Texas Woman Pleads Guilty to Impersonating Nurse, Faces Serious Legal Consequences
Health Authorities Advocate for New Bivalent Booster Shot for Children
2 mins
Health Authorities Advocate for New Bivalent Booster Shot for Children
Arsenal Raises Concerns Over Player Safety: Calls for Better Protection of Saka
2 mins
Arsenal Raises Concerns Over Player Safety: Calls for Better Protection of Saka
Linda Evangelista's Triumphant Return to Modeling Showcased in V Magazine
3 mins
Linda Evangelista's Triumphant Return to Modeling Showcased in V Magazine
Swiss Performance Sportswear Brand On to Participate in 2024 ICR Conference
3 mins
Swiss Performance Sportswear Brand On to Participate in 2024 ICR Conference
Terrence Upchurch: From Ballot Snag to Write-In Candidacy
4 mins
Terrence Upchurch: From Ballot Snag to Write-In Candidacy
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
36 mins
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
2 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
2 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
2 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
2 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
3 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
4 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
4 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
4 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app