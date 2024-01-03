Local Businesses Filling the Gap of Departed Global Giants: Adaptation and Resilience

In an increasingly interconnected global economy, certain multinational brands have become synonymous with particular sectors. However, when giants like Ikea, Zara, McDonald’s, and Starbucks decide to exit certain markets, they leave behind a void that domestic entrepreneurs are quick to fill. This international departure has led to the rise of local counterparts, replicating the business models, product offerings, and branding of the departed giants. This phenomenon is not just about imitation; it’s about adaptation and resilience, showcasing the ability of local economies to adjust and thrive in the face of changes in the international business landscape.

Adapting Global Success to Local Tastes

Turkish e-commerce platform, Trendyol, is a prime example of a domestic business stepping up to fill a market gap. Recognized as a third-generation brand in the global fashion industry, Trendyol has differentiated itself with affordable pricing, a wide range of options, and innovative customer loyalty strategies. Surprisingly, data from the State of Fashion 2024 report revealed that 40% of customers in the United States and 26% in the United Kingdom chose to shop from such third-generation fashion companies in the past year. Erdem Inan, CEO of Trendyol, attributes the company’s success to Turkey’s quality production capabilities and the support of over 400 local manufacturers throughout the country.

Local Innovation on a Global Stage

Further emphasizing the adaptability of local businesses, Gwangju Metropolitan City in South Korea is set to participate in CES 2024. The city will showcase innovative ideas and outstanding technologies from local companies, demonstrating their readiness for the global stage. This includes fascinating solutions like ‘Edgefarm’, ‘inDJ for Connected Car & App’, and ‘GENICLASS and GENIPEN’ – all recipients of the CES 2024 Innovation Award. To ensure their success, Gwangju Metropolitan City is providing services such as overseas market consultation, booth setup, translation, and media promotion for the participating companies.

The Attractiveness of the Czech Retail Market

On a similar note, the Czech retail market welcomed a record number of 39 new brands last year, including notable names like Victoria’s Secret, Popeyes, and Zadig & Voltaire. The market’s attractiveness stems from the high-quality tenant mix, impressive business results, growing purchasing power of the Czech population, and influx of tourists. This illustrates how local markets can not only adapt to the departure of international brands but can also attract new ones, further enhancing the diversity and dynamism of the local retail landscape.

In conclusion, the rise of local counterparts to international brands reflects a broader global trend. It’s a testament to the resilience, adaptability, and entrepreneurial spirit of local economies. As global brands continue to navigate the ever-changing business landscape, it’s clear that local businesses are more than ready to step in and fill any gaps left behind.