en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Brunei

Local Businesses and Institutions Join forces for Brunei’s Upcoming Consumer Fair

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:06 am EST
Local Businesses and Institutions Join forces for Brunei’s Upcoming Consumer Fair

Brunei is buzzing with anticipation as local businesses and institutions, large and small, gear up for the upcoming Consumer Fair. The event, known far and wide as a pivotal platform for enterprises to exhibit their products and engage with customers, has attracted an eclectic mix of participants this year. Amongst the partners who have pledged their involvement are notable brands such as Aewon, NBT Brunei, and Cuckoo Brunei, alongside a host of other local enterprises.

A Partnership Reflecting Economic Optimism

These companies have inked agreements to participate in the fair, thereby affirming their commitment to bolstering the local economy and offering consumers an array of products and services. Through the Consumer Fair, businesses seize the opportunity to bolster their brand presence and cultivate direct relations with their target audience. This partnership is more than just a business strategy; it’s a testament to collaborative efforts aimed at enhancing consumer confidence and stimulating spending within the nation.

BIBD’s Anticipated Role

Financial institution BIBD is also expected to play a role in this endeavour, potentially offering financial services or promotional activities that align with the event. Whether it’s providing easier payment options or unique promotions, BIBD’s involvement could introduce an added layer of convenience and appeal to this year’s Consumer Fair.

The Consumer Fair: An Economic Catalyst

The Consumer Fair is not just an event; it’s part of Brunei’s broader economic initiatives to spur domestic consumption and sustain local businesses amidst global economic challenges. By hosting such a platform, Brunei invites its citizens to be active participants in their economy, while also providing businesses with an effective platform to reach their consumers.

0
Brunei Business Economy
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Brunei

See more
3 hours ago
D'Sunlit Sdn Bhd Announces Partnerships for 28th Consumer Fair in Brunei
In a strategic move to bolster business exposure and consumer engagement in the region, D’Sunlit Sdn Bhd has cemented alliances with several entities for its forthcoming 28th Consumer Fair in Brunei. A signing ceremony marked this milestone, with attendees including Dato Paduka Haji Danial bin Haji Hanafiah, the director of D’Sunlit, and operations manager Ngu
D'Sunlit Sdn Bhd Announces Partnerships for 28th Consumer Fair in Brunei
Royal Solemnization Ceremony: Prince Mateen of Brunei United in Marriage
14 hours ago
Royal Solemnization Ceremony: Prince Mateen of Brunei United in Marriage
Gambia Football Team's Near-Tragic Flight: Oxygen Scarcity Forces Emergency Landing
1 day ago
Gambia Football Team's Near-Tragic Flight: Oxygen Scarcity Forces Emergency Landing
BDNAB Hosts 'Dining in the Dark', Raising Awareness for the Visually Impaired
7 hours ago
BDNAB Hosts 'Dining in the Dark', Raising Awareness for the Visually Impaired
Brunei Red Crescent Society to Ensure Health Safety at Royal Wedding
12 hours ago
Brunei Red Crescent Society to Ensure Health Safety at Royal Wedding
Brunei: Two Men Imprisoned for Theft in Series of Break-ins
12 hours ago
Brunei: Two Men Imprisoned for Theft in Series of Break-ins
Latest Headlines
World News
The Rising Epidemic of Death Threats Against Athletes on Social Media
4 mins
The Rising Epidemic of Death Threats Against Athletes on Social Media
Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro Endorsed for 2032 Presidency Amid Shift in Mt Kenya’s Political Dynamics
4 mins
Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro Endorsed for 2032 Presidency Amid Shift in Mt Kenya’s Political Dynamics
A Cry for Justice: Palestinian Protests at The Hague during Israel's ICJ Presentations
11 mins
A Cry for Justice: Palestinian Protests at The Hague during Israel's ICJ Presentations
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at International Court of Justice
13 mins
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at International Court of Justice
Emmanuel Macron Appoints Gabriel Attal as France's New Prime Minister
15 mins
Emmanuel Macron Appoints Gabriel Attal as France's New Prime Minister
Storm's Aftermath: Bulawayo City Council Under Fire for Delayed Response
16 mins
Storm's Aftermath: Bulawayo City Council Under Fire for Delayed Response
President Biden to Visit Allentown, Spotlighting Economic Recovery
16 mins
President Biden to Visit Allentown, Spotlighting Economic Recovery
Former Finance Minister Mwanamvekha Cleared of Charges by Lilongwe High Court
16 mins
Former Finance Minister Mwanamvekha Cleared of Charges by Lilongwe High Court
Nationwide Strikes Paralyze Germany: Economic Powerhouse in Crisis
16 mins
Nationwide Strikes Paralyze Germany: Economic Powerhouse in Crisis
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
30 mins
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
2 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
3 hours
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
3 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
3 hours
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
4 hours
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
4 hours
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES
4 hours
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app